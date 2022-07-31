England football must seize golden chance, as the Lionesses prepare to face Germany in the final

The date is etched in my memory: September 10, 2009. I woke up in my hotel room in Helsinki, hoping that somehow England would defy the odds of beating the Germans.

In 2005 and 2007 I had commented when Germany triumphed at the European Championships and the World Cup. I expected a repeat in Finland.

The Germans were fitter and stronger, with an iron mentality that England could not yet match. While not full-time professionals, some were in the elite sports section of the German Armed Forces, which clearly helped their cause.

Superstar Kelly Smith was one of six players on the England squad in the United States where they could focus on football instead of doing other jobs like their international teammates did.

Defeat felt inevitable. Germany exerted a mental stranglehold on England for years, avoiding defeat to them in 18 previous attempts. After England were beaten 6-2, their manager Hope Powell told me: ‘We lost the plot.’

That was the last time the English women reached a grand final. Euro 2009’s showpiece did not follow weeks of fanfare and informed debate. Far from. Few had paid attention to England until the final.

It was live on Eurosport, but there was no terrestrial TV or radio broadcast. I was the only BBC women’s football reporter but did not cover matches until the semi-finals, which I saw on a small TV screen in the far corner of the Radio 5 Live 606 studio in London, while politely raised my hand to alert the host DJ Spoony to Jill Scott’s extra-time winner.

It was only then, when everyone realized that England were in a major football final, that cover was needed. A deal for TV and radio commentary was hastily struck, and newspapers sent their correspondents with big hitters.

Primetime eyeballs were on England when they were most vulnerable, against a side much further along in their development. England was brutally exposed and it was demoralizing for players and diehard supporters alike.

Those were very different times. Attitudes to women’s football in the UK still reeked of misogyny, a hangover from the FA’s 50-year ban on women’s football, which only ended in 1971. Men did not hide their disdain for women who played the national game.

They’d laugh openly – there’s a YouTube clip of Sky’s Richard Keys and Andy Gray giggling like schoolboys as they talk about the highlights of the 1998 Women’s FA Cup final.

Brian Glanville, one of the most celebrated football writers of his generation, had written in 1990, “Women’s football is a game that should only be played privately by adults.” Likewise, people of influence continued to hold spellbinding views.

How times have changed. Top players are now professional and finally able to get the best out of themselves.

In terms of media coverage, we are from a small group of us traveling the world with England to the countless women’s football correspondents covering every top match today.

Many reporters would not have known Mary Earps by their elbows before. Now they debate with authority and enthusiasm the contrasting merits of Ellen White and Alessia Russo. It is standard to hear both male and female commentators and summaries. Hallelujah!

When I first commented on non-league football for local radio in 2003, I felt like an alien; a freak of nature.

But I didn’t suffer from the ‘impostor syndrome’. I had the right to be in the comment box. I had been on different terraces for 13 years, I had played the game, I had studied for my postgraduate degree in journalism.

I knew my subject because I was obsessed with it. But boy, it was a lonely experience and the research that accompanied my debut commentary on Match of the Day was incredibly difficult to navigate, the nation clearly still mistrusted a female voice. I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders and it crushed my confidence for a while.

That sense of isolation is long gone. I’ve commented on global TV output contests, no longer seen as the outlier, but just one of a pool of male and female voices.

The thick dividing line between ‘football’ and ‘women’s football’ has gradually been erased. The strange spectacular nutmeg goal with the heels tends to hasten the process! Today marks the latest milestone on a long journey towards respect and the holy grail of self-sufficiency.

We’ve been here before. Ten years ago, the women’s football competition of the London Olympics was hailed as a breakthrough tournament. Over 70,000 saw Team GB beat Brazil at Wembley, but the next Women’s FA Cup final drew just 4,988 to Doncaster.

Then there was the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada, which I presented for the BBC. A record number of British viewers tuned in late at night when England painfully lost the semi-final but won bronze medals – against the Germans.

Yet domestic clubs have never translated this interest into bums on chairs. There are too many missed opportunities to sell the game to a ready-made fan base.

Clubs must make it easy for supporters to buy tickets and enter the grounds. They should post practical competition information on social media. They should encourage players to post details about when and where the games will be played.

As I stand on the TV portal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 10th September to provide commentary for Sky Sports on Spurs vs Manchester United in the opening game of the WSL season, I would love to be accompanied by the noise of a huge crowd .

Journalist Scott Wilson wrote on Twitter last week about how his daughters have been influenced by the Lionesses: “Forget your bland Instagrammers and Love Islanders, I want them to go to school in September and be Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze.”

This morning I’m hosting UEFA’s Raise the Bar forum in London, which aims to help European football leaders make a positive and practical difference in women’s football. This opportunity must be seized with both hands. No more false dawn.

Can’t wait to walk up Wembley Way later with my 11 year old daughter. She and her school soccer teammates are so inspired by the Lionesses.