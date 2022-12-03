England fans would win a drinking World Cup! Supporters limber up for big match against Senegal

Millions of pints will be drunk tomorrow as England supporters limber up for tomorrow night’s big game against Senegal.

Experts estimate 35 million pints will be consumed and beer sales will rise by 50 per cent on the busiest Super Sunday for a year, as 24 million people – almost half the population of England – watch the match at 7pm.

The British Beer and Pub Association says 15 million pints will be drunk in pubs across the country, while 20 million will be consumed at home.

The match will be the biggest Sunday event for pubs and home drinking since the Euro 2020 final last July, which attracted a record 31 million viewers.

The first Christmas Otley run, an infamous pub crawl for University of Leeds students, kicked off the festivities ahead of tomorrow’s game, with participants dressing up to celebrate Christmas while carrying an England flag.

People who took part dressed up in their best Christmas clothes to celebrate the first official pub crawl of the festive season

Some took the fancy dress to the next level by dressing up as traffic cones and carrying an England flag ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Otley run is notorious in Leeds and considered a rite of passage for many students entering Leeds University

The British Beer and Pub Association and GlobalData Retail also estimate that £90 million will be spent on pubs, while £175 million will be spent on supermarket food and drink for home parties while the competition is underway.

Thousands are also expected to flock to London’s Boxpark parties, with special screenings in Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: ‘Beer flows at home and at the bar. When England does well, our pubs and breweries do too.’

Meanwhile, Senegalese fans have created a festive atmosphere in Qatar with dancing, singing and drumming in the streets ahead of tomorrow’s clash.

England supporters in Qatar are optimistic about reaching the quarter-finals as the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions miss former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane through injury.

But Senegal still has a number of top players in its ranks, including Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, his Blues teammate Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

Senegalese stadium hype man Boubacar Diallo, otherwise known as DJ Boubs, has been tipped as someone to watch at the second round match to be held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.

He predicted a ‘great, great’ atmosphere during the match, but warned that Senegal are ready to fight for their place in the next round.

Students donned the Christmas gear, including festive pajamas and costumes, to celebrate England ahead of Sunday night’s game

Many were out this weekend to celebrate the World Cup clash and mark the start of the Christmas season

“All Senegalese fans expect it to be a great game, a big game, a game where we know your players and we are ready,” he said.

“African people and Senegalese people are not afraid of England because our players play in England. We know who Harry Kane is, we know who Marcus Rashford is, we know who Phil Foden is.’

He said of the fans: “They are exciting, they are noisy, they are cool, but we have only one threat in this game – there are many Englishmen in Qatar and there will be more (in number) than Senegalese fans. .

“But we are ready for the game, we are ready for the game and we are not afraid.

“We’re going to win, we’re sure we’re going to win, and Cameroon is doing that, Tunisia is doing that, why not Senegal?”

World Cup stadium DJ Tony Perry also warned England fans that they are “getting carried away” by their win against Wales, but thinks the Lions may have a chance.

“Maybe you’re getting carried away by a 3-0 win against Wales, but I’m starting to feel that if we get past Senegal and face France, I’ll see half of our chances in this tournament,” he said.

The Senegalese national coach Aliou Cisse can miss the match due to illness.

Senegalese fans have created a festive mood in Qatar with dancing, singing and drumming in the streets ahead of tomorrow’s clash

Senegalese supporters are dressed to the nines in Qatar. Pictured: A Senegalese fan wears a boubou made from the Senegalese national flag

Fans of Senegal and England have enjoyed together the festivities in Qatar ahead of tomorrow’s big clash

England fans Fiona Thorne and husband Russ, who traveled out to support the England team, pictured in Doha Souk on a camel

Senegalese fans have created a tense atmosphere around tomorrow’s highly anticipated game in Doha

The former Birmingham and Portsmouth man was part of the 2002 side that shocked holders France in the opening game before eventually losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.

The 46-year-old missed his media duties on Saturday and was unable to train on Friday.

The competition will be led by Ivan Barton, a 31-year-old professor of organic chemistry at the University of El Salvador.

Barton, who is leading his first World Cup, oversaw Germany’s 2-1 defeat to Japan and Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

England are looking for their third successive quarter-final at a major tournament under Gareth Southgate.

Southgate’s side secured a place in the knockout phase on Tuesday after beating Wales 3-0 to finish top of the group.

Senegal, meanwhile, has impressed despite being without a talisman Sadio Mane due to injury, and booked their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 win over Group A runners-up Ecuador.

England fans celebrate alongside a dejected Welsh fan at the Budweiser Fan Festival London in Outernet, during a screening of the FIFA World Cup

The England team beat Wales in the Group B match with a final score of 3–0, putting the Wales side out of the race

England have never faced Senegal before, but went undefeated against African opposition in the World Cup final.

Their first was in 1986 against Morocco when they were held to a 0-0 draw and that was followed four years later by their famous 3-2 quarter final victory over Cameroon in Italia ’90 as they came back from 2-1 down to win in extra time .

They have since beat Tunisia 2-0 at the ’98 World Cup, drew with Nigeria and Algeria in 2002 and 2010 respectively and beat Tunisia again at the last World Cup 2-1 thanks to a last gasp from Harry Kane.