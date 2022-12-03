England fans visit four-star beach in Qatar but discover it’s a lifeless CONSTRUCTION SITE

England football fans looking to enjoy the day at an apparently highly rated beach in Qatar were disappointed to discover that the public swimming area is actually a building site.

The group ventured to a public beach in Doha, Qatar’s coastal capital, after seeing a four-star listing on Google that included photos of golden sand, crystal blue waters and sweeping views of the city’s skyscrapers.

But when they arrived, the vacationers were horrified to see what appeared to be a scene from a ‘Zombie apocalypse’ movie – with unfinished construction projects, tents used as workers’ housing and rubbish spewed everywhere.

However, the journey of the eager adventurers can serve as a cautionary tale for all travelers. Had the group taken a closer look at recent reviews, they would have seen other disappointed beachgoers warning that the area was under construction.

The football fans visited the so-called public beach today after searching online for ‘free beaches in Doha’.

“This is apparently Public Beach Doha,” said a vacationer in the video. “It’s a construction site with some tents on it.”

“It’s clearly a tourist village that they didn’t finish in time.”

Another added: “Trash everywhere.”

Four stars on Google. Many reviews said it’s a great beach.’

The footage shows rows of tents, construction equipment and a few somewhat completed buildings that have solid foundations but are empty inside.

“It’s like a war zone,” said the videotaped traveler. “It’s like a zombie apocalypse.”

‘No people. There are a few tennis courts there, but no one is around to use them.’

‘[It will be] a nice little area when it’s done. Too bad it isn’t.’

The travelers admitted that the beach has a “nice view” of the Pearl, an artificial island in Doha measuring nearly four square kilometers, but otherwise it was apparently a disappointment.

The group also saw a group of buses that appeared to be transport for the construction workers

The beach is open to the public, but appears to be mainly used as a tent site which they suspect is housing construction workers.

‘There’s a man inside [the tent] so they obviously live in it,” the videographer said as they strolled through the dirty sand.

He added, “There’s another one.”

Some tents had chimneys, suggesting they may have been equipped with some sort of cooking facility.

The group also saw a group of buses that appeared to be transport for the construction workers.

“I wouldn’t have pinned this as a public beach,” the videographer added. ‘We see a working-class village and buildings everywhere.’

The group, which is in Qatar for World Cup festivities, told MailOnline that much of the country is still unfinished.

“Qatar just feels like it’s not done building yet,” they explained. “It’s hard to see what they’ve been doing for 12 years other than the stadiums.

“Everything else is half finished and half built.”

They also admitted that they hadn’t thought to read the beach’s Google reviews, especially since it was rated so highly online.

However, recent reviews from other beachgoers – some dating back more than a year – revealed that the area was under work.

The travelers said they might dive deeper into the reviews before heading out in the future.