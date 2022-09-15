England fans FUME as pictures of controversial World Cup kit are leaked

England’s two new kits for the winter World Cup in Qatar have been leaked online – and one of them is already proving to be highly controversial.

Gareth Southgate’s men are gearing up for their first major trophy win since last year’s devastating defeat in the Euro 2020 final when they were defeated by Italy on penalties at Wembley.

The Three Lions will begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21, before taking on the US four days later and Wales on November 29.

In their bid to become world champions, England will be donning two new kits in the Middle East, with kit manufacturers Nike revealing their latest designs ahead of the tournament.

England fans are not quite happy with their new home shirt for the World Cup in Qatar

But the out design, modeled by Phil Foden, has received a lot of praise on social media

Pictures of the comics have already leaked online, but the home shirt is not well received by the fans.

In an effort to emulate England’s famous 1996 jersey, Nike has combined their traditional white color with a controversial sky blue and navy blue shoulder pattern, sparking outrage on social media.

The colors are also repeated on the cuffs and socks, while the navy blue shorts have a sky blue trim.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to blast Nike’s design for this year’s World Cup, with one message: ‘Shocking, never been a fan of England using blue – our kit should only use red and white (our flag)’.

The sky blue and navy blue shoulder pattern of the home kit is not well received by the supporters

Fans on Twitter slammed the house design, but the away track earned contrasting reviews

Another said: ‘If that’s England’s new home kit… @nikefootball must keep 2, shame on you!! It is a pity’.

A third commented, “The New England home kit looks like a sports special.”

While one joked: ‘The New England home kit looks like a Tottenham kit with an England badge sewn on it’.

However, England’s new away game for this year’s tournament has received more positive response online.

Another throwback design, this time evoking memories of Euro 92, Nike has opted for a predominantly red shirt with the famous navy blue collar used by Umbro in the early 90s.

Instead, the collar appears to have a light blue trim instead of white, a color repeated on the England crest and Nike logo.

In a throwback to England’s famous 1992 strip, Nike have opted for a red kit with a navy collar and light blue features.

How do you create a terrible home shirt and one of the best away shirts at the same time? This red 90s inspired kit is a shirt belt for England at the next World Cup in Qatar pic.twitter.com/XKtYzMcaIt — Quentin Buckle (@quentin_buckle) September 15, 2022

The majority of fans raved about the away number and insist that Nike are right about the classic red design.

Someone wrote: ‘How can you make a terrible home shirt and one of the best away shirts at the same time? This red 90s-inspired kit is a shirt belt for England at the next World Cup in Qatar’.

Another wrote: ‘When Kane lifts the trophy, he’d better be in the red uniform and not that other monster’.

Yet not all supporters were impressed, with one saying ‘2 of the worst England kits of all time’.

While another commented: ‘Both England kits are absolutely awful. I can’t believe Harry Kane is going to win the World Cup with one of those monstrosities.”