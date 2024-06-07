England fans claim Aaron Ramsdale ‘has got to do better’ after getting beaten at his near-post by Iceland’s Jon Thorsteinsson in the Three Lions’ final warm-up game before the Euros

England fans take to social media to criticize Aaron Ramsdale after Iceland opener

England fans criticized goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Iceland opened the scoring in their final friendly before Euro 2024.

The Arsenal goalkeeper made an unusual start for the Three Lions, but was knocking the ball out of his goal twelve minutes after Iceland took a shock lead.

Jon Thorsteinsson sliced ​​through the England defense before beating Ramsdale at his near post to leave Wembley stunned.

Fans were quick to blame the goalkeeper for the goal and took to social media to criticize the 26-year-old.

“Ramsdale has to do better,” wrote one fan as he watched England fall behind to the Icelanders.

Aaron Ramsdale received criticism from English fans for Iceland’s first goal at Wembley

Jon Thorsteinsson surprises Wembley by opening the scoring against England for Iceland

The fans were not happy to see Ramsdale hit at the near post by the Icelandic striker.

Another praised the ending, but acknowledged Ramsdale’s part saying: “I think Ramsdale should probably do a little better there, but I finished smartly.”

One fan expressed his preference for England’s other goalkeeper by posting: “Dean Henderson is better than Ramsdale, no one will tell me otherwise.”

While there were some who questioned Ramsdale’s ability to leave Arsenal this summer stating that “Aaron Ramsdale is doing wonders for his transfer fee.”

The Gunners goalkeeper was the only one to score the goal, although there was a breakdown of all the mistakes that led to another user’s goal.

They said: “You have a goalkeeper that the defense obviously doesn’t trust, but in play we are vulnerable on the right side, two or three attacks try to exploit him.”

‘In midfield you don’t see Walker and Ramsdale, poor to say the least.

“Ramsdale looks like a rabbit in the headlights.”

Gareth Southgate earned Ramsdale his fourth cap in the final friendly before next week’s Euros.

That view was supported by another post which said: ‘

‘That’s so poor. So many holes all over the field. Non-existent midfield there

‘Horrible structure there. Say what you want about Ramsdale, they can’t open you up like that.

Fans took to social media to share their frustration at seeing Iceland’s first goal.

Despite the opinion of fans, who watched in the studio as part of Channel 4’s coverage, Wayne Rooney said he did not believe the England goalkeeper was to blame for the goal.

Rooney said: “It’s difficult for him, he’s clever at shooting through Stones’ legs.” It is very difficult to get the right moment right. He wouldn’t blame Ramsdale for that goal.

It is just the latest setback in a frustrating season for Ramsdale, after losing his place in the Emirates first team thanks to the arrival of David Raya last summer.

He only managed eleven appearances last season and has been linked with a move away from north London this summer.