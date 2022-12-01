Home England fans advised to be ‘vigilant’ buying last-minute World Cup tickets
England fans looking to secure tickets for the World Cup match against Senegal at the last minute have been advised to remain “vigilant” and avoid using touts.

Thousands of Three Lions supporters are expected to be in the stands of Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, for the second round on Sunday.

Tickets for the round of 16 knockout matches have been on sale through the official FIFA site for up to 1,000 Qatari riyals, which is approximately £225.

The advice is vigilant. We are aware that there are touts

Thomas Concannon, FSA

They’ve been listed as “currently unavailable,” though fans have been trying to pick them up through the official resale process.

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) advised people to use official routes where possible to avoid losing and being refused entry.

Thomas Concannon, from the FSA England Fans Embassy in Doha, told the PA news agency: “The advice is to be vigilant. We are aware that there are touts.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in large numbers as it’s a bit more difficult now with mobile ticketing, but be vigilant and try to use official routes if possible.

“There’s the FIFA ticketing site, which is getting busy, but hopefully as we get into the final stages of the tournament there will be fewer people looking for tickets as a lot more people are going home now.”

I think anyone perusing available secondary sources knows the risks they are taking by doing so

Thomas Concannon, FSA

On using secondary ticketing sites, Mr Concannon said: “I think there are always dangers when you don’t go through the official channels.

“There is always that risk and I think anyone using the secondary sources that are available knows the risks they are taking by doing this.

“So it tries to keep it as official as possible, because then at least you guarantee your entry to the stadium.”

Mr Concannon said it had been a “positive” experience for England fans in Qatar, adding: “The price of beer is one thing for England fans – that’s one of the most common questions we get at the Embassy from the fans: ‘Where is there a cheaper beer than £14 or £15 a pint?’.

“Unfortunately that’s not available, there are a few options, but you probably have to book for these places and it’s one thing you have to bite your teeth into.

“One thing I would say is that the taxis and access to the city are really cheap, so you save a little bit of money on that front.”

FIFA reminds all fans that Fifa.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website where you can buy FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets. Tickets purchased through unauthorized distribution channels may be canceled upon identification

FIFA

The England Supporters’ Travel Club received 2,273 requests for tickets ahead of the tournament out of a total of 3,009 tickets, the FA said.

Supporter numbers have been bolstered by people already living in the region, while others have taken advantage of commuter flights from Dubai.

England fan Phil Hall, 46, who lives in Al Khor via Altrincham, has secured tickets for Sunday’s match and believes the Three Lions can “go deep” in the tournament.

Mr Hall, who attended World Cup matches with his two sons, said many supporters are “overwhelmed” by the welcome they have received from the Qatari people, while praising the transport and organization of the tournament.

Speaking of Sunday’s match, he said: “When I booked my tickets in March I randomly selected matches because I didn’t know which teams would play in the round of 16 at the Al Bayt.

“When England won the group it was fantastic and hopefully it erases the memories of the 0-0 with the USA in the same stadium.”

Manchester City fan Mr Hall wants England boss Gareth Southgate to stay with Phil Foden, adding: “I think the squad has a very good chance of going deep in this tournament – and anything can happen.”

A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA reminds all fans that Fifa.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website where they can purchase FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets.

“Tickets purchased through unauthorized distribution channels may be canceled upon identification.

“FIFA reserves the right to refuse entry to the stadium to any holder of such tickets. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA and local authorities will carry out admission checks.”

Elsewhere, singer Chesney Hawkes said England players wanted to adopt him as their mascot after switching up the style against Wales following his half-time performance on The One And Only.

West Ham United fan Hawkes spoke of meeting the players after the 3-0 win, telling The Sun: “Everyone said they wanted to adopt me as their mascot after England’s fortunes changed so quickly after I performed.

“They joked that I turned the game around and even asked me to perform at the team hotel.

“It was honestly one of the best moments of my entire life.”

22 hours ago

