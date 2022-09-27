England families told they could have to pay up to £250 EACH for a meal at the World Cup

The families of English players have been warned that they could pay £250 per person for meals in Qatar during the World Cup.

Relatives of the squad attended a briefing at Wembley before Monday’s game against Germany, where they were consulted on a number of logistical and safety details ahead of the tournament.

And they were told that they are facing exorbitant prices in Qatar.

Families of English players warned they could pay £250 for meals in Qatar

England will start their tournament on November 21, with the final scheduled for December 18

One of the most glaring examples was the prospect of paying £250 each for a three-course meal with drinks.

Families were also told that staying in a luxury hotel could cost £3,000 a night.

Some families have looked into renting private accommodation, with bids up to £350,000 for the tournament for a property with up to six bedrooms.

Many have made reservations at hotels in Qatar or on cruise ships, but others could settle in Dubai.

Luxury accommodation can cost up to £3,000 per night during the month-long tournament

World Championships will host £150 flights between Dubai and Qatar, allowing families to travel between UAE states for matches.

Families were also briefed on the FA’s security plans, amid concerns from some who aren’t sure they even want to travel to the World Cup.

Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier have both revealed that their relatives are not allowed to go to Qatar.