England fall to 55-48 defeat against New Zealand in Commonwealth Games Netball bronze medal match

England fell to a disappointing 55-48 loss to New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games bronze medal game.

The hosts were knocked out by Australia in the semi-final for depriving them of a chance to defend their Commonwealth title, and failed to make it back in time for the clash with New Zealand.

During the match, Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman also made their final appearances for England and both will retire after the campaign.

For the visitors, however, it was a day of expression after failing to win a medal in the final competitions, held in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018.

The Silver Ferns were completely dominant throughout the game, winning every quarter of the game en route to a spot on the podium, despite an electric start from both sides.

The hosts – who defeated the same opponents 54-44 in the group stage – had pulled back to four goals by the end of the last quarter, before New Zealand stood steadfast to make a late comeback.

After a painful semi-final loss to Australia – who beat England to win the Commonwealth title four years ago – head coach Jess Thirlby made two changes in hopes that other staff could deliver a different result.

But the introduction of Laura Malcolm and Eleanor Cardwell to wing defense and goalkeeper respectively failed to deliver England’s all-important win.

Australia now faces Jamaica in the gold medal game, which will take place later on Sunday-evening.

The defeat also marked England’s second loss to New Zealand in a bronze medal match on the same day, following a bitterly disappointing defeat in the T20 cricket tournament earlier on Sunday.

Nat Sciver’s side was limited to a meager 110-9 after 20 overs, and faced a big task to keep their opponents at a similarly low score.

And it showed when Sophie Devine’s unbeaten 51 led the White Ferns to a comfortable eight wicket win within 12 overs, while the hosts crashed out without a medal.