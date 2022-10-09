England face tough Italy test in Euro 2024 qualifiers as Scotland draw Spain

England face a huge test as they take on Italy as part of their journey to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.

As well as taking on the Azzurri in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, Gareth Southgate’s side will have to overcome the challenge of beating Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

Getty Southgate hopes for a successful qualifying campaign

England will hope to right the mistakes they made when they faced the Azzurri in the Euro 2020 final

The Three Lions were named in Pot 2 in the draw, meaning their route to Germany was never going to be a walkover.

Scotland face a huge challenge as they face Spain in Group A along with Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Wales will also face a tough test after drawing with Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

For the Republic of Ireland, they face a truly scorching test as they face both the Netherlands and France along with Greece and Gibraltar as part of their Group B campaign, while Northern Ireland takes on Denmark, Finland, Slovenia , Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The 53 UEFA members were divided into 10 groups with seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.

Each country plays against each other twice, at home and away.

Scotland face a tough test against Spain as part of their European Championship qualifying group

Getty Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland takes on France and the Netherlands in their group

As a result of reaching the UEFA Nations League Finals, the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy have been drawn into a group of five teams to participate in the Nations League Finals in June 2023.

The winners and runners-up from each of the 10 groups will qualify directly for Euro 2024 in Germany, while the remaining three places will be decided via the Nations League play-offs.

The full Euro 2024 qualifying draw

group A

Spain

Scotland

Norway

Georgia

Cyprus

Group B

The Netherlands

France

Republic of Ireland

Greece

Gibraltar

Group C

Italy

England

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Malta

Group D

Croatia

Wales

Armenia

Turkey

Latvia

Group E

Poland

Czech Republic

Albania

Faroe Islands

Moldavia

Group F

Belgium

Austria

Sweden

Azerbaijan

Estonia

Group G

Hungary

Serbia

Montenegro

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Group H

Denmark

Finland

Slovenia

Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland

San Marino

Group I

Switzerland

Israel

Romania

Kosovo

Belarus

Andorra

Group J

Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Iceland

Luxembourg

Slovakia

Liechtenstein