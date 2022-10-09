England face tough Italy test in Euro 2024 qualifiers as Scotland draw Spain
England face a huge test as they take on Italy as part of their journey to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.
As well as taking on the Azzurri in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, Gareth Southgate’s side will have to overcome the challenge of beating Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.
The Three Lions were named in Pot 2 in the draw, meaning their route to Germany was never going to be a walkover.
Scotland face a huge challenge as they face Spain in Group A along with Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.
Wales will also face a tough test after drawing with Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.
For the Republic of Ireland, they face a truly scorching test as they face both the Netherlands and France along with Greece and Gibraltar as part of their Group B campaign, while Northern Ireland takes on Denmark, Finland, Slovenia , Kazakhstan and San Marino.
The 53 UEFA members were divided into 10 groups with seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.
Each country plays against each other twice, at home and away.
empathize
As a result of reaching the UEFA Nations League Finals, the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy have been drawn into a group of five teams to participate in the Nations League Finals in June 2023.
The winners and runners-up from each of the 10 groups will qualify directly for Euro 2024 in Germany, while the remaining three places will be decided via the Nations League play-offs.
The full Euro 2024 qualifying draw
group A
Spain
Scotland
Norway
Georgia
Cyprus
Group B
The Netherlands
France
Republic of Ireland
Greece
Gibraltar
Group C
Italy
England
Ukraine
North Macedonia
Malta
Group D
Croatia
Wales
Armenia
Turkey
Latvia
Group E
Poland
Czech Republic
Albania
Faroe Islands
Moldavia
Group F
Belgium
Austria
Sweden
Azerbaijan
Estonia
Group G
Hungary
Serbia
Montenegro
Bulgaria
Lithuania
Group H
Denmark
Finland
Slovenia
Kazakhstan
Northern Ireland
San Marino
Group I
Switzerland
Israel
Romania
Kosovo
Belarus
Andorra
Group J
Portugal
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Iceland
Luxembourg
Slovakia
Liechtenstein
