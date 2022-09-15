England Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead says being gay ‘is more the norm’ in women’s football

England’s Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead has spoken openly about her sexuality after previously revealing she was dating Dutch Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema.

The 27-year-old who over the summer helped send England to their first major tournament in 56 years has claimed being gay is ‘more the norm’ in women’s football.

In an interview with air sportsshe acknowledges that it is more difficult for men to come out because there is a ‘difference in culture’.

Blackpool’s Jake Daniels became the first active male professional player in the UK to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990, which he revealed in May.

Mead, who finished Euro 2022 as both the player of the tournament and the winner of the Golden Boot, hopes by speaking out to ‘bridge the gap’ and help the men as much as the women.

The Arsenal star said she struggled with her sexuality for a long time but is now confident to be open about the subject.

She even joked in an interview with the Time last month, that she and Miedema were the new Posh and Becks ‘of the lesbian world’, referring to English legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria.

In her interview with Sky Sports she indicates that she wants to make coming out ‘normal’ instead of making a statement.

She said, “Actually I never got out physically and said I’m gay, I’m with a girl because I didn’t have to. I’m just myself. I have posted pictures with my partner on social media. For me, I’ve tried to make it normal instead of making a statement out of it.

“Obviously for the men now, they have to put it in the media and then see what reaction they get and I understand that the culture in the men’s game is still very different and it’s much, much harder. But for me, I want to bridge that gap and help both the men and the women.

‘It’s a tough process. It’s emotionally and physically exhausting, and I understand all aspects for people, but for me you can’t help who you fall in love with and if you’re happy in the end.’

She also revealed that she “struggled” for a long time and that it was difficult to come out to her parents, with not many openly gay or bisexual people she grew up with.

Mead spoke in an interview with the Times last month about her ‘Posh and Becks’ relationship with Miedema.

She said: ‘Ultimately you play football, you are professional and keep your work separate. Do not get me wrong. You take things home and have a little fight every now and then. Who not? But we’re good at separating things.’

Both Mead and Miedema have been nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or, while the latter was named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year last year.

Mead said, “We found out when we were on vacation. I was buzzing. I thought, “Wow, I’m nominated for the Ballon d’Or.” She said, “Yes, it’s my fifth time. But I’m really proud of you.” I was like “Jesus”.

‘She’s still so young. She’s 26, but she has experience with these awards and stuff. She would say something like, “I don’t really want this trophy in my house.” I would reply with, “You sound ungrateful.” She is not, she is a very humble person. But she can sound so arrogant at times.

“But we’ll keep each other grounded, I’m sure.”

Mead and Miedema have been team-mates at Arsenal since May 2017, when the Dutch forward signed with Bayern Munich – four months after the English hero moved from Sunderland.

The pair are gearing up for the start of the new Women’s Super League season, which kicks off on Friday when the Gunners take on Brighton.