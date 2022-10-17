England dispose of Pakistan by six wickets in World Cup warm-up game ‘nobody wanted’.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

England made the most of a game they didn’t want to play yesterday as Liam Livingstone returned with a demonstration of his best performances and Harry Brook gave him another glimpse of his rising class.

A closed-door warm-up against a Pakistani side they saw enough of when they won a drawn-out T20 series 4-3 last month was a journey across this vast country too much for an English side who would have rather stayed in Perth .

But at least Livingstone came back with a bang after an injury almost as erratic as Jonny Bairstow’s had threatened to keep him out of the early stages of the World Cup.

Liam Livingstone hit a six during the match that was so big that Shadab Khan ended up on Gabba’s roof during the match

Livingstone damaged his left ankle when he stumbled onto the pavement in London in August and must have feared the worst when he slipped on Gabba grass that had been dampened by a rainstorm that reduced this game to 19 overs on his 28 from 16 balls.

But there were no signs of further damage, not least when he hit a six that was so big and deposited Shadab Khan on Gabba’s roof that he might even have made his mighty hit at Headingley, also against Pakistan last year, which went over. the new rugby standard.

Still, Livingstone was outdone by the young pretender with whom he may even be battling for a place in England’s opening lineup against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

Harry Brook showed his emerging talent with 45 runs from 24 balls, including four sixes

Brook has yet to impress in Australia during a stint in the Big Bash with Hobart and in the two T20 wins last week, but here he made an unbeaten 45 from 24 balls, with four sixes of his own, as England surpassed Pakistan’s 160 for eight with 26 balls left.

There was also a light-hearted unbeaten 33 off 14 ball from Sam Curran, who here himself made a strong case for inclusion against Afghanistan, and 36 from Ben Stokes, including three sixes from himself, bringing him closer to fluency in time for the grand opening.

Pakistan’s innings were a glorified practice session for England as they used eight bowlers, but they’ll be happy that Livingstone dismissed top scorer Shan Masood, who made 39, with his third ball, scoring just eight runs in his two overs.

England skipper Jos Buttler says England haven’t really learned anything from the match

Yet this was as close to a pointless match as an international match could be and it was compounded by more baffling thinking from the ICC, which infuriated local supporters by keeping them out of this match and Australia’s defeat to India preceded.

The thought was that it might encourage Queenslanders to put their money into the World Cup matches that matter, but the fact that it was televised rubbed salt in the wounds of those who made the most of these wanted to get a double head.

“Not really,” said England captain Jos Buttler when asked if he’d learned anything from the night, which pretty much summed up the drill. “We just wanted to get certain things out of it and we did.” Now a five and a half hour plane ride back to the west before the serious work can begin.