England: David Willey was ‘finished’ – he wants to make up for it with ‘magical’ T20 World Cup win

David Willey admits he thought he was ‘done’ as an England player when he became the man to make way for Jofra Archer on the brink of the 2019 World Cup.

But now he wants to make up for that crushing blow by playing his part in what would be a ‘magic’ achievement by adding the Twenty20 World Cup to that 2019 triumph.

Willey has admitted to tears watching England win the World Cup without him after falling to make way for the newly qualified Archer.

David Willey has opened up to the pain of missing England’s 2019 World Cup squad

Then he vowed to approach things differently when he earned a comeback he thought would never come in the following year’s white-ball series against Ireland.

“I only got another chance at England because of Covid and that series in Ireland where I came in and did well and haven’t really looked back since,” Willey said on Sunday as England trained at the Gabba for their final warm-up match on Monday. Pakistan.

“When I thought maybe I was done I came back and said ‘all I want to do is enjoy every game I play now’ and I don’t know if that took the pressure off me but when I got off the field on going, I play every game. play like it will be my last.

“I was in a place leading up to the 2019 World Cup where I put so much pressure on myself because it was obvious someone was going to miss it and you didn’t enjoy it in the end.

The bowler with the left arm was dropped in front of Jofra Archer (pictured) on the edge of the tournament

“But in the end we play this game from a young age because we enjoyed it and then you play your best cricket. So that’s what I’m doing now. If I play, that’s great, but if not, I hope the others win.’

Willey, 32, certainly thought there was no turning back when the man who would become England’s World Cup final super hero Archer took his place.

“I thought they would go in a different direction if I missed it in 2019 and I wasn’t bowling very well at the time either, so I thought there would be no more chances,” he said. ‘

Then I was chosen in that Irish squad, purely because at the time there were two different teams because of the pandemic and they needed a lot of players.

Now Willey hopes to win the upcoming T20 tournament under new coach Matthew Mott

“So I said for that series in particular, ‘I’m just going to enjoy this because when things get back to normal, I probably won’t be a part of it.’ So yeah, now I try to go out and enjoy it and make the most of it every time I go out in an England shirt.”

Willey is one of a handful of bowlers vying for a place in England’s starting lineup against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday, but coach Matthew Mott insists he’ll be taking horses for courses as the tournament progresses and all the bowlers will be in attendance.

“You want to play in those first eleven,” Willey added. “We wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t our mentality, but anything can happen in these competitions and I’m sure there will be opportunities.

“Ultimately, we want to win a World Cup and whoever takes the field, the guys will be right behind them. It would be pretty magical to win this one if you missed out on 19. It would be great if we could win here too.’