England coach Matthew Mott insists that Ben Stokes and Alex Hales do not need to be ‘best mates’

England coach Matthew Mott says it is not necessary for their team for Ben Stokes and Alex Hales to be close friends to reach their winter goal of becoming two-time world champions.

When questioned recently, Test captain Stokes declined to elaborate on his relationship with the recalled Hales, who was with him the night of his Bristol brawl in 2017 and was subsequently left out of the 2019 World Cup squad for failing. did not apologize to teammates about a failed drug test.

Despite that troubled history, however, Mott claimed that Hales was “repentant” and “showed that he is trying to learn from his experiences” after the end of his three-and-a-half years of international exile.

Matthew Mott has said that Ben Stokes (right) and Alex Hales (left) don’t get along

Hales was recalled to the England squad and ends his three-and-a-half-year exile

“Probably the most important call for me was when I called Trevor Bayliss and asked if he had an opinion, as he was clearly a coach at the time and worked with him at Sydney Thunder,” Mott said.

“He said he had absolutely no problems with him, he’s made mistakes, but he’s trying to get better and for me that’s it. Nobody is perfect, certainly not me, but if he’s trying to get better and he’s the best player, we can work around it.

“And as for that (Stokes) relationship, they might not be best buddies and that’s okay, you work with coworkers all the time who aren’t your best mate, but you can work with them if you have a common goal.”

Mott is sure that winning the T20 World Cup is enough of a common goal for the players

“Ben has said, he wants to win World Cups, Alex does too, we all do, so try to pick the best players and if they eventually become good friends again that’s great, if not, as long as they go to that goal to win together, that’s how teams function.’

Australian Mott has watched from the sidelines in recent weeks as his good friend Brendon McCullum racked up back-to-back Test series victories.

His own path since the pair were appointed at the start of the summer has been much rockier – he started with a cruise in the Netherlands but was winless in four white ball campaigns against India and South Africa respectively – but insists there is a wish to complement rather than compete with his dual head coach.

“Instead of being jealous of it, it inspired me to be myself as a coach and work with the people around me,” Mott said.

Stokes comes to Australia to help England win the T20 World Cup

“Instead of comparing us to the test team, I wish we were seen as English cricket and I think Brendon thinks about the same.”

Stokes will join the squad once it arrives in Australia next month, as England aim to become the first team in history to have both one-day and T20 world titles.

And there will be a slew of players missing when the seven-game run against Pakistan begins here in Karachi on Tuesday night.

Jos Buttler, the cue captain, is on the historic tour but is unlikely to make an appearance until the end of the trip due to a calf strain, while neither Mark Wood nor Chris Woakes – two of the attacks have been selected for the World Cup – being held up until the Lahore game due to long-term injuries.

Jos Buttler will miss much of the tour due to a calf injury but will make the trip anyway

Surrey left-armer Reece Topley suffered from sore ankles and underwent a general fitness test in a lighted workout last night (Saturday), meaning the pace attack nearly picks itself up for Pakistan’s eighth T20 at the National Stadium – their first seven all ended in victories .

Yesterday’s training resulted in another injury problem. Fortunately, however, it was assistant coach Richard Dawson who was helped off the field with a hip problem sustained during field practice.

In Buttler’s absence, Mott confirmed Phil Salt as the ‘obvious choice at this stage’ to become England’s fifth wicketkeeper of 2022. Ben Duckett is the rival option.

Phil Salt (pictured) is, according to Mott . considered the ‘obvious’ replacement for Buttler

Whoever takes the field this week will be a revamped side tasked with building some dynamism into October’s main event. Mott emphasized, however, that this expectation offers a counterbalance in the short term.

“If we want to build a team that can match the team of recent years, we have to regenerate and make sure that new blood comes in, reward the performance as much as possible, but also look to the future,” he said.

‘That is why this selection took about three to four hours. It was strategic and not just about this series. It was about the World Cup and also about the next three to four years. Time will tell, but I think there are players here who will become generation players.’