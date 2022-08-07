England coach Eddie Jones blames public school system for not producing good enough players

Eddie Jones has accused the public school system of producing players who lack the determination and skill to take the England national team to the next level.

The England head coach thinks privately trained youngsters are struggling to become leaders on the pitch – and says the system needs to be ‘blown up’ if meaningful change is to come.

In an interview with The i newspaper, Jones echoed a long-held view that England’s 2003 World Cup victory was a one-off and should never have been seen as an endorsement of the players produced by the fee-paying schools sector.

Jones will soon be on the job as England manager for seven years, a period culminating in Australia’s thrilling 2-1 win this summer.

“They are good, tough players,” he said. “They work hard, but they only know what they know.

“If you’ve only been in a system where you get to 15, you have a little rugby skill and go to Harrow. Then you do nothing but play rugby for two years, everything is done for you. You have this life in the closet.

“If things go wrong on the pitch, who’s going to be in charge, because these guys have never had any experience with it? I see it as something big.

“If we are at the front, we are the best in the world. If we’re not, our ability to find a way to win, our determination, isn’t as it should be.”

Seven of the England XV who started the third Test in Australia against the Wallabies were privately trained. Jones himself attended a state encompassing near Sydney.

And Jones thinks public school culture creates a lack of individuality and flair that, unless challenged, will hold back England’s rugby.

‘I’ve been here for seven years now and I’ve never seen children play touch in a park’ [rugby]. It’s all formal coaching in a formal setting in public schools.

“You’re going to have to blow the whole thing up at some point,” he added. “Change it, because you don’t get enough skilled players.”