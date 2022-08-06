England claim silver in the Women’s Bowls Pairs final at the Commonwealth Games

Team England have expanded their medals at the 2022 Commmonwealth Games in Birmingham after taking silver in the Bowls Pairs final.

Duo Amy Pharaoh and Sophie Tolchard finished on the podium after losing to Australia in the sports final.

Australia, led by Ellen Ryan and Kristina Krstic, was pushed all the way to the gold medal when the English pharaoh forced the game to sudden death.

Pharaoh then repeated her exploits with a stunning effort that gave England an early lead.

However, Australia responded with their own last-ditch winner to take the win over England as Ryan’s last throw took her country gold in the thrilling 19-18 win.

Second place brings England’s medal standings on the green to four in total at the Commonwealth Games.

The hosts are second in the tournament medal tally, but are now just 12 medals behind table toppers Australia.

The tournament leaders took 144 medals and England reached 132 after the Bowls final.

Both countries maintain a strong lead over third place Canada.