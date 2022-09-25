England: Charlie Dean chooses NOT to ‘Mankad’ a batter, one day after India got her out the same way

England all-rounder Charlie Dean brilliantly reacted to India’s controversial ‘Mankad’ dismissal which left her in tears.

On Saturday, with England needing 17 to win the third and final one-day international against India, off-bowler Deepti Sharma ran out the 21-year-old at the non-striker’s end to take the series 3-0 at Lord’s in controversial circumstances .

But Dean, left in tears after the incident, has responded in good spirits – refusing to ‘Mankad’ Northern Diamonds opener Linsey Smith while representing the Southern Vipers in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy final, also at Lord’s, on Sunday.

England all-rounder Charlie Dean (right) on Sunday reacted brilliantly to India’s controversial ‘Mankad’ dismissal, which had left her in tears at Lord’s just a day earlier

Dean (left), stopped in the run but didn’t ‘Mankad’, instead sportingly warned the batter

Video footage released on Twitter shows the 21-year-old, bowling to Lauren Winfield-Hill, stop at the end of her run-up, surprising Smith, who was forced to quickly put his leg back into his crease.

But unlike Sharma, Dean had no intention of trying to run out his opponent, instead using the opportunity to warn the batsman about going too far down the wicket.

In the clip, posted by Sky commentator Charles Dagnall with the caption: ‘Charlie Dean today. Brought a smile that did’ Dean smiles as she walks away pointing back at Smith in a great show of sportsmanship.

While it is a legal dismissal and completely within the rules, some believe it goes against the spirit of the game, with announcer Piers Morgan leading the online backlash after Saturday’s game.

Indian bowler Deepti Sharma (right) controversially runs out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end in the third ODI on Saturday, with India winning the series 3-0 by the wicket

Piers Morgan channeled the social media criticism into India’s ‘Mankad’ which sealed the win

He said: ‘Absolutely pathetic way to “win” a cricket match. The whole India team should be ashamed.’

Fans quickly took to social media to praise Dean for her classy reaction, with one saying: ‘Great reaction from Charlie Dean. It is certainly a divisive issue, but healthier to respond with humor than excessive indignation and recriminations.’

Another added: ‘Fair play to her!’, with a third posting: ‘For all the talk yesterday. The right reaction’ with a laughing emoji. One said simply: ‘Dean is a legend’, while a fifth simply tweeted: ‘Outstanding.’

One account, which appeared to belong to an India fan, concluded: “This is the spirit of cricket”, with a fire emoji.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise Dean for responding to the incident with good humour

England had struggled in their chase of 170 to win the third ODI, but rebuilt well with a 10th-wicket partnership of 35 between Dean and Freya Davies.

With the duo going well and 39 balls to go, it looked like England might recover to claim an impressive win over an Indian side that had already won the series.

But with Davies on strike, Sharma ran in as if to bowl before stopping during her run-up to controversially run Dean out. The action resulted in boos around the ground and Dean was left in tears as India celebrated.

Several cricket stars had their say on the matter, including England men’s bowler Stuart Broad, who tweeted: ‘I personally would hate to win a match like that.’

Dean was left in tears and had to be comforted by teammate Freya Davies (right) on the pitch

Dean finally smiled again and was once again comforted by head coach Lisa Keightley

His views were echoed by wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who wrote: ‘There is certainly not one person who has played the game who thinks it is acceptable. Just not cricket.’

Billings then posted a still of the controversial moment, with the caption: ‘Not even looking at the other end in delivery stride.’

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket James Anderson responded to Billings’ first comment: ‘Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball.’

However, Alex Hales, who has recently been recalled to the England team after a three-year absence, said: ‘It shouldn’t be difficult for the non-striker to stay in their fold until the ball has left the hand.’

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings claimed it wasn’t right and said it was ‘just not cricket’

His England teammates Jimmy Anderson and Alex Hales responded to Billings’ post on social media

Sharma’s teammate Harmanpreet Kaur, when interviewed after the match, said: ‘It’s part of the game. We haven’t done anything new.

‘It’s part of the ICC rules and it just shows your awareness. I will support my players and at the end of the day a win is a win.’

There was apparently no warning from Sharma or the umpire that Dean was leaving the pitch early. Pictures also show that Dean was in his crease until moments before the bails were taken off, apparently not trying to gain an advantage.

The laws were recently changed in the state the bowler had to be in their run-up to run out a non-striker before the ball was bowled, following several controversial incidents.