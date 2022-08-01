England captain Leah Williamson reveals how Prince William initiated their hug after the final

England captain Leah Williamson has revealed Prince William began their hug before receiving the trophy after Sunday’s 2022 European Championship final at Wembley.

Williamson and her fellow Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a milestone for women’s football in this country.

Asked about the hug and what was said, Williamson revealed: ‘I think I went to shake his hand and he said ‘Leah bring it’ and I said ‘Thank you sir’. He said: ‘I am very proud of you all’.’

Leah Williamson shared a hug with Prince William after England’s final victory

Williamson was also delighted to receive such a heartfelt congratulations from the Queen, adding: “I’m a huge fan of the Royal Family, so it means a lot.”

Williamson, who was only given the armband by manager Sarina Wiegman in April, could not contain her emotion after the Lionesses’ extra-time victory over Germany.

“I just can’t stop crying,” she told BBC One. “Something like this, we talk and we talk and we talk and we finally did it. It’s about doing it on the field and I’ll tell you what, the kids are fine.

“It’s the proudest moment of my life. I take it all in, every advice I had was to take in every second so I can relive it forever. I will relive that for a long time to come.

“The legacy of this tournament is the change in society. The legacy of this team is winners. I love each and every one of you (the fans). I am so proud to be English. I do my best not to swear.’

The England players concluded Wiegman’s press conference after the game with a chorus of Three Lions, while goalkeeper Mary Earps danced on the table.