England captain Buttler could miss entire Twenty20 series in Pakistan in bid to be fit for World Cup

Jos Buttler could stay on the sidelines during England’s seven games against Pakistan to ensure his fitness for next month’s World Cup.

Buttler, 32, revealed yesterday that his calf injury would limit him to the last two games at best, following medical advice to take it easy, adding that the historic nature of the tour and a chance to further his relationship with the England coach Matthew Mott were the main factors behind his presence.

‘Speaking of the physio: it is an injury that is not bad, but one that has a chance of recurrence. You don’t want to push it too fast, especially with what we have ahead of us,” Buttler said.

“We have warm-up matches in Australia so there is no desperate need to get as fit as possible. We just have to take it as it comes. If I was available for the last pair, that would be the best case scenario right now. It may come sooner, maybe not at all, but the picture will become clearer in a week or so.

“As captain, when I came back to Pakistan after a long time, I felt it mattered whether I played the games or not.”

England arrived here for a first tour since 2005 with Alex Hales in the 20-man squad and Buttler revealed it took two rounds of teammates for the devastating Nottinghamshire opener’s three-year exile to end – one before the first roster and another immediately after he was identified as the replacement for the rotten Jonny Bairstow.

“That was important. It’s no secret that Eoin (Morgan) did something similar when Alex was left out of the 2019 World Cup team,” Buttler said. “He spoke to a lot of the older players, the coaching staff and as a team it’s important that you give other guys ownership and gather opinions.

“I had my own opinion, but I just wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page. Everyone was, so that’s great.

“I’m looking forward to having him back in and around the group and it won’t be long before Moeen Ali takes him off his hands again or whatever, and everything will be fine.”

Hales was banned from England’s whiteball teams three years ago after it was revealed that he had served a ban on a second positive recreational drug test. Until last week, “trust issues” were mentioned when he was put forward for a recall.

Buttler said he was ‘sure Alex is a different person now’ and that his record in Pakistan’s Super League – he is one of 10 English tourists to have played T20 cricket here before – and Australia’s Big Bash set him up to the made a clear choice.

The pair spoke on the phone after Hales’ original omission and Buttler had an equally difficult call to Jason Roy, who was told that despite being dropped, he will remain a first-choice in the run-up to the 50-over World Cup. from next year. .

Moeen will captain the squad for the four games in Karachi and possibly the three to follow in Lahore after confirming Buttler’s conservative approach to his comeback.