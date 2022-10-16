England CAN win the World Cup despite poor run of results claims Ledley King

<!–

Ledley King has spoken of England’s chances of winning the World Cup this summer, despite a terrible run of results in 2022.

The Three Lions have put in excellent performances at their previous two major tournaments, reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup before suffering a narrow penalty defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.

But Gareth Southgate’s squad has since fallen in form, having not won a competitive game this year and had to endure the humiliation of being relegated from the Nations League and failing any of their six group matches against Italy, Germany or Hungary to win.

Despite poor form, Ledley King believes England can bounce back at the World Cup

Pressure on manager Gareth Southgate for the tournament has since increased, but King, who played for England during the 2010 World Cup where they slumped to a last-16 exit despite a quick qualifying, insists the previous format of events in Qatar this winter could count for nothing if England compete where they are grouped with Iran, Wales and the United States.

“I don’t put too much emphasis on results,” he said Sports post. “For years we have watched England fly through qualifying and have had disappointing campaigns at the tournament.

I’ve seen a lot of teams go to tournaments in bad shape and once it starts, something clicks for them.

England were relegated from the Nations League for not winning any of their six games

“It’s a team that is capable of winning the World Cup when I look at the players and other teams. We are as well equipped as they are. It’s about believing in yourself to make your way through the tournament.

While England have struggled in front of goal – having scored just four times in the previous six games – there were also concerns in defence.

Harry Maguire has been Gareth Southgate’s favorite centre-back in recent years, but his poor form for Manchester United has put a strain on his ability to take the lead for England.

Eric Dier (right) has been in excellent form for Tottenham Hotspur over the past 18 months

His form has earned him a recall from England squad under Gareth Southgate

However, King insists England’s star player in the back is Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who recently played himself back into the national squad after impressing under Antonio Conte’s management at Spurs.

Dier was part of the team that reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, but was excluded from the European Championship selection last summer.

Ex-Spurs captain King, who spoke as ambassador of Coca-Cola’s FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour ahead of the tournament which kicks off in November, believes Dier’s defensive play has improved since his absence from England and that he now worth more than a place in the Three Lions starting eleven.

“Look at Eric’s form over the past 18 months, he was as good as any English defender and probably the standout one,” he added..

King sits with the trophy as part of FIFA’s World Cup Trophy Tour with Coca Cola

“What he has been able to learn positionally, with players coming from different directions and understanding the position, has helped him keep going.

“Last season he was excellent and this season he has started very well. Dier is an intelligent player, he’s a leader vocally – someone you hear on the pitch.

“Whether it’s a back three or two central halves, I think he has a fantastic opportunity to be in the starting lineup.”

Coca-Cola is bringing the magic of football to fans around the world for The FIFA World Cup™. For more information follow @CocaCola_GB