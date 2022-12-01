England breaks 112-year-old cricket record against Pakistan

England scored 506 runs for the loss of four wickets on the first day of Test cricket until canceled due to bad light.

England batsmen broke an 112-year-old record on the first day of the first test match against Pakistan, with 506 runs for the loss of four wickets at Rawalpindi’s cricket stadium in 75 overs, when the game was canceled due to poor lighting.

Playing their first Test match on Pakistani soil for 17 years, England batsmen took advantage of the flat pitch after captain Ben Stokes won the toss and did not hesitate to opt for bat.

Four England batters have scored a century so far. With four days left, they could still break the record for most centuries in an innings, currently shared by Pakistan and England at 5.

The England team managed to hit 73 fours and three sixes in a day cut short due to fading light.

The previous record for the highest number of runs scored on the first day of the match was Australia’s 494 against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.

England’s previous record for most first-day runs was 471, set in 1936 against India.

The announcement that the match would go ahead was not made until hours before the first pitch was to be bowled, after the England side declared that all their playing XI would be fit to play in the match.

The England team suffered many absentees, as more than 14 players in the squad became unwell on the eve of the game.

Pakistan, who debuted four players, were a little unlucky when 19-year-old Naseem Shah, who led their attack, managed to swing one back to Zak Crawley in the third over and appealed leg before wicket, but it was disallowed.

Pakistan was unable to request a review as the decision review system was temporarily down.

There was no stopping the English after that, who showed off a majestic feat of percussion on a flat Pindi field that resembled the country’s highway.

Crawley and Duckett had fun, scored at a fast clip and went to lunch with 174 on board in 27 overs. The two completed their centuries in the second session.

Duckett was the first wicket to fall when he got stuck for 107 by leg spinner Zahid Mahmood.

Crawley soon followed with seven balls as he was bowled by a superb reverse swinging ball from debutant Haris Rauf for 122.

Former captain Joe Root was the only failure as he became second wicket to spinner Mehmood after scoring 23 runs when he was the third wicket to fall in a total of 286.

Ollie Pope then teamed up with Harry Brooks who is playing the second Test match, going after a tiring Pakistani attack.

Mohammed Ali, the Pakistani medium pacer who was re-balled for his stellar performance in the recently ended domestic tournament, managed to knock out Pope for 108 runs at the end of the day.

Brooks hit debutant Saud Shakeel’s innocent left arm spin yields six fours in his second over. He managed to complete his maiden Test century with just 81 balls in the penultimate day.

But captain Ben Stokes came out with all guns blazing and in 15 balls faced he managed to smoke six boundaries and one six to finish the day with 34 runs.

Apart from Ali, all Pakistani bowlers went for more than six runs in an over and captain Babar Azam will have a big assignment on day two to somehow contain the England team, who are eager to push through with their aggressive style of play.