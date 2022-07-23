WhatsNew2Day
England bowler Olly Stone will move to Nottinghamshire on a three-year deal at the end of the season

England bowler Olly Stone will move to Nottinghamshire for three years at the end of the season as he looks forward to fighting back in the Test after injury.

By Richard Gibson for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

English fast bowler Olly Stone will move to Nottinghamshire for three years at the end of the season.

Stone, 28, was a County Championship winner with Warwickshire in 2021 and believes he now has the injury issues that limited him to just 15 four-day appearances for the club in six seasons.

Last year he underwent career-saving back surgery and Nottinghamshire should reap the rewards of his efforts to add his three Test caps.

England fast bowler Olly Stone will move to Nottinghamshire on a three-year deal

Stone played just 15 four-day games for Warwickshire in six seasons due to injuries

“I feel physically in the best shape I’ve been in, and the ball comes out nicely. My pace is where it needs to be, now it’s just about putting together a series of games and appearances to back it up,” said the former Northamptonshire player.

“Notts are having a very strong season in the Championship and they will stay there or close in white-ball cricket.

“It will be very exciting to be part of a group that is on the rise, and I would love to win trophies at the club – that’s what you play the game for.”

