England bowl in Pakistan’s 200th T20I, bringing in Hales, Stone and Willey

England have won the toss and will bowl first in the fourth T20I. On the same surface used in the second T20I on Thursday, the visitors make three changes as they push to increase their lead to 3-1. Alex Hales and David Willey return, while Olly Stone makes his debut. Mark Wood has been rested, as has Sam Curran, while Dawid Malan sits out after an indifferent start to the series.