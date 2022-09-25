England boss Gareth Southgate is urged to move Declan Rice to CENTRE-BACK by Tony Cascarino

Tony Cascarino believes the deployment of Declan Rice at centre-back could help England solve their defensive struggles.

England have failed to win in their last five matches, with Gareth Southgate’s side conceding seven goals in that period.

Rice is a regular in midfield for England, but Cascarino feels Southgate should move the 23-year-old into defense and play him alongside John Stones in a back four.

Talking further talkSPORTCascarino said: ‘I’ve been banging on about this for ages and I’m going to drive people mad about this – the best way for England to play is a four [at the back].

And I really think the best person to play in a four, because he’s also quick, is Declan Rice at the heart of England’s defence. Absolute centre-half.

‘Playing alongside someone like John Stones, having that pace, is going to be really important for England in a back-four.

‘Declan could play that position blindfolded. He is a natural defender.’

Southgate often uses a three-man defense and for the defeat against Italy called Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Harry Maguire.

Stones missed that game through suspension but is now available again, while other options include Conor Coady, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi.

Since making his England debut in March 2019, Rice has won 32 caps and has been used as a midfielder in each of them.

Rice has previously played at centre-back for West Ham, although most of those appearances came several years ago.

While moving Rice into defense is an option, it could cause a further problem for Southgate in terms of unbalancing the midfield.