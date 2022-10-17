England beat Pakistan by six wickets as they chase down 161 with ease

<!–

Liam Livingstone reminded us why he is rated arguably the most powerful of all of England’s great white-ball hitters on their final warm-up walk for the World Cup against Pakistan.

Livingstone hit two sixes, the first a monster that Shadab Khan shot off the top lane of an empty Gabba, in his 28 from 16 balls on his return from the freak ankle injury that has sidelined him since August.

But whether it will be enough to send him straight to the side for the World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday remains to be seen.

Liam Livingstone gave a masterclass in power hitting as England conquered Pakistan

Livingstone was dropped twice by a sloppy Pakistani and at one point appeared to slip on the left ankle he had damaged when he tripped on a sidewalk.

England captain Jos Buttler would like to enter the tournament with an additional bowler, likely Sam Curran, at seven, meaning Livingstone could compete with the new star of English cricket at Harry Brook for a mid-range spot.

And Brook didn’t hurt his chances when he hit three big sixes himself in his most prolific knockout ever in Australia, an impressive unbeaten 50 from 24 balls.

The powerful middle order batsman gave Matthew Mott even more selection headaches ahead of the opener against Afghanistan

It was enough to give England another comfortable win after their 4-3 win in Pakistan and the 2-0 win over Australia in the run-up to this tournament, but this was nothing like the competitive training they have had in those two series had. .

While the matches in Pakistan and against Australia were official internationals, this was a glorified exhibition game for England to play by ICC, when they would have preferred to go straight back to Perth after completing their Australian series in Canberra.

The ICC compounded their questionable decision by insisting that both this match and a previous match between Australia and India were played here behind closed doors, even though they were televised, a move that angered local supporters.

Harry Brook, a relative T20I newbie, impressed again for England in their latest warm-up match

But England will at least head west on Tuesday after another job well done, Ben Stokes also spent valuable time in the centre, hitting three sixes in his 36, and Curran completed the job alongside Brook with 29 off 14 balls when England past the 160 of Pakistan went for eight in what became a 19-over game due to rain with 27 balls left.

Pakistan’s innings were simply an exercise for England to practice their bowlers, with no fewer than eight turning their arms around, while Pakistan seemed equally uninvested in another game against a team they played seven times against last month.

At least England will be happy that Livingstone took a wicket with just his third ball – Pakistani top scorer Shan Masood for 39 – and should have had a second two balls later when Shadab Khan was dropped by Chris Jordan. The returning Livingstone also gave up just eight runs from his two overs spin.

England will get encouragement from Ben Stokes who runs bowl a two overs despite 25 runs

Jordan was the only English bowler to deliver four overs, but he may be running out of time to force his way to the side for Saturday’s World Cup opener against Afghanistan.

Like David Willey, even though he took two wickets in consecutive balls in two expensive overs for 22 runs.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment in England’s bowling performance was the fact that they threw 10 balls between them in the 19 overs, perhaps a reflection of their reluctance to be in Brisbane for such a peaceful encounter.

Phil Salt forfeited his shot at England’s response and looks set to miss Saturday, while Alex Hales, who will open alongside Jos Buttler instead of him, was another who gave his wicket away cheaply.

Forget it. England got the most out of this rather pointless exercise. Now on to the serious stuff.