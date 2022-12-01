England bat, Will Jacks debuts with Ben Foakes unwell

Toss England chose bat vs Pakistan
Disease-stricken England won a crucial pitch and opted to bat in their first test in Pakistan in 17 years to start the three-match series at Rawalpindi.
The game would start as scheduled despite England being hit by a germ on the eve of the game and batting first allowed the majority of affected players some extra time to recover. As it turns out, they only had to make one personnel change to the XI, announced by Captain Ben Stokes 48 hours before the start, and before illness swept the touring camp.
Liam Livingstone is expected to make his Test debut, having been named in England’s original XI after playing 30 white-ball internationals. Opener Ben Duckett returns to the England line-up after six years, having played four Tests in 2016.
“We’re going to have a bat, I think it’s pretty obvious why,” Stokes said in good humor at the toss. “Of course not ideal to start the series like this, but hopefully it will all work out.”
Stokes, sailor James Anderson and spinner Jack Leach were among those hardest hit by the disease, with only Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Pope, Joe Root – given a cap to mark his 125th test by coach Brendon McCullum on the morning of the game — and Keaton Jennings, who was not named in the original XI, who attended an optional training session on Wednesday.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said “It looks like a good wicket, I think the first hour and a half will help our fast bowlers.”
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood
