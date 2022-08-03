England are ‘one of the favourites’ at the next World Cup after Euro 2022 success, claims Emma Hayes

Emma Hayes believes England’s stunning success at the Women’s European Championship will now march as one of the tournament’s favorites to the World Cup next year.

After the heartbreak of three consecutive defeats in the semi-finals at the Euro and World Cup tournaments, the Lionesses finally broke their duck on Sunday night after beating Germany at Wembley to win their first major trophy.

But while the Chelsea manager was wary of admitting England had home field advantage to help them this summer, she insists the current crop of players coming through next year could still be under pressure in Australia and New Zealand. Zeeland, despite being a target as European champions.

England celebrate winning Euro 2020 on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley

I think it’s fair to say we were very favorites at a home tournament,” said Hayes.

“Having home advantage certainly helps and I think crossing the world to play in Australia, with the title of European champion, will add to the pressure. But I do think we have a fantastic group of younger players who can build on the current success. So of course as European champions we go in as one of the favourites.

“Great people make great teams. I think they are related. Everyone can see themselves or their children in it. I think the responsibility to take care of the nation is something that inspired them and didn’t paralyze them. Especially in the moment on Sunday evening at 1-1.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes they could now pose a major threat at the World Cup

“I think it’s incredible how they handled the challenges of the game and the tournament.

Hayes also praised her Chelsea stars including Millie Bright and Fran Kirby who were key first-team members, as well as other Blues players in Jess Carter and Bethany England who were also part of the Lionesses squad.

Hayes added: “As far as Millie and Fran and Jess and Beth, it’s like being a proud parent. I felt like a mother and my children had just won the lottery. And that was, I think, something that will remain in my memory forever. And I’m so proud because people don’t really see the people behind the players and what they have to go through to get there and they’re all very special people.”

England defeated Germany in the final on Sunday, with Ella Toone’s goal being canceled out just after the hour by an attack from Lina Magull 11 minutes from the end.

Hayes was full of praise for Beth Mead who finished the European Championship as top scorer

However, Chole Kelly struck with nine minutes remaining in extra time to enable the Lionesses to lift the European Championship trophy for their own fans.

However, there were also personal success stories for England, with Beth Mead finishing the tournament as joint top scorer with six goals, and Hayes believes the Arsenal star will have a lasting impact on women’s play.

“I think the impact Beth Mead has had on the tournament is the legacy she’s going to leave behind,” Hayes continued.

“Golden Boot winner, top scorer, outstanding player is one thing, but the scores of children and people across the country who will remember her as an incredible footballer, and the legacy beyond that, is the real impact for me.”

Hayes is now optimistic that women’s football can continue to thrive in England after an ‘incredible’ five years of growth, and after Sunday’s sold-out at Wembley believes it will become a fixture as the sport continues to develop.

The Wembley final was sold out and Hayes thinks it could become a regular feature of the Lionesses to win the European Championship.

“Sunday is the day we’ve been waiting for so long. And for once we don’t have to sell the sport short, it will sell itself from now on thank goodness because as I’ve said a million times we could have sold Wembley three or four times. And the atmosphere, the generation of fans that we will now attract to the sport, will be unprecedented. And I don’t have a mystical ball. I can’t tell you what it will look like. I can only say that I am very excited.

“I always think legacies are hard to predict because it’s only going to be when we look back five years from now that we’ll probably see what that leap actually will be. Because when I rewind five years and see the development and growth of the game from then to now, it’s already incredible.

‘In five years. I suspect selling Wembley will be something of a norm unlike your one off.

