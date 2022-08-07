England are DISQUALIFIED from women’s 4x400m relay at Commonwealth Games

England’s 4x400m quartet were dramatically disqualified last night after celebrating a golden curtain at the Commonwealth Games.

Jessie Knight, running as if the baton had been stolen, had seemingly led the team to a thrilling victory in the 4x400m relay by holding off a wave from Canada to match the gold achieved earlier in the day by the England men in the 4x100m .

However, in frenzied scenes, it was announced that Knight, Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams and Ama Pipi were stripped naked because Williams stepped out of her lane on leg two. An England appeal against the verdict was dismissed.

England’s Jessie Knight (right) crossed the line first while holding off a late Canadian challenge

It was an anti-climax to a pulsating finish to the race, with Knight handing the baton 10 meters clear to the lead.

But it was cut in half on the straight through Canada and Jamaica and in the last 50 meters the Canadians were level. Knight jumped to the line and initially England were declared winners by just a hundredth of a second.

That apparent near miss followed the gold taken by the men’s sprint quartet, anchored home by Ojie Edoburun, just nine days after he was told he was needed to cover an injury from Reece Prescod.

As he crossed the road, he let out a huge scream, after converting the healthy lead of Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake into England’s sixth relay win in the past nine Commonwealth Games.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams, Ama Pipi and Jessie Knight of Team England thought they had won the women’s relay but were later disqualified

The team found out they had been disqualified after Williams stepped out of its racetrack

“I’m just so happy to come in and fit in with the boys so well – for me words can’t describe it,” Edoburun said.

“I didn’t want to miss this special generation of athletes and I want to take that confidence with me to the European Championships (later this month). This is something we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”

In what amounted to three quarters of the British quartet to win world bronze last month, England covered the ground in 38.35 seconds, 0.35 seconds ahead of silver medalists Trinidad & Tobago, while Nigeria took bronze.

The England men’s team raced to claim gold in the same event that took place on Sunday

The England women, minus the considerable strength of the injured Dina Asher-Smith, defeated Elaine Thompson-Herah’s Jamaica, but were beaten well in silver by Nigeria.

After being led by Asha Philip, the middle pair of Imani Lansiquot and Bianca Williams fell behind Nigeria, before being handed over to British champion Daryll Neita. They ate their lead, but their time of 42.10 was 0.31sec from gold.

Williams, who earlier this year accused police of racism after a stop-and-search that led to an investigation into misconduct against the officers, did a lap of honor with her son. She said: ‘That’s his first time on a big stage, but there will be many more to come.

“He’s so fast. He becomes special. His father [Ricardo dos Santos) is a Portuguese 400m runner so he has the genes.’