England are assessing virus-stricken players before first Test as Pakistan push for a start TOMORROW

England assess virus-stricken players ahead of their first Test in Pakistan in 17 years, with more than a dozen visitors, including captain Ben Stokes, hit by a virus of illness… as hosts push for a start TOMORROW

  • England will start its first friendly match against Pakistan on Thursday
  • It is the first time in 17 years that England will play a test in Pakistan
  • However, at least a dozen of the touring party have been knocked down by a virus
  • England named their squad on Tuesday and it is unknown if the squad is now affected by the virus, with captain Ben Stokes among the sick players
  • A final decision on the start time of the game will be made at 2:30 GMT

By Lawrence Booth for MailOnline

published: 16:13, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 16:13, Nov 30, 2022

A final decision on the start time of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi will be made around 07.30 (2.30 GMT) on Thursday, giving England as much time as possible to assess the health of their players after a virus has penetrated the camp.

The game was supposed to start at 10:00 AM.

Representatives from both countries’ boards met at the Islamabad hotel shared by the teams on Wednesday evening and discussed a range of options, before agreeing that any postponement would mean a full five-day match starting on Friday.

Liam Livingstone will make his test debut for England against Pakistan on Thursday

However, several of Ben Stokes’ squad have been knocked down by a virus in the run-up to the game

The PCB’s preference was to start as planned, with a packed house of around 15,000 spectators expected for England’s first day of Test cricket in the country for 17 years.

But they listened to England’s concerns about their ability to assemble a team after half a dozen of their players, including captain Ben Stokes, were knocked down by a bug; several members of the backroom staff were also knocked down.

The hope is that the bug will soon pass through the squad. Coach Brendon McCullum and former captain Joe Root both recovered within 24 hours after falling ill earlier in the week.

On the other hand, players who had a good day today (Wednesday) may get sick tomorrow (Thursday).

Only five players, including Ollie Pope, took part in Wednesday’s net session in Rawalpindi

A joint statement from the boards said the decision to postpone plans until morning was “unanimous”, and based on medical advice from English doctors, “which revolved around the health and well-being of the players”.

England has employed its own chef for this trip, although the insect is not thought to be related to food. A team spokesperson also confirmed that the symptoms – including headache, fever and diarrhea – were not Covid-related.

With spinner Jack Leach, who suffers from Crohn’s disease, among those infected, team medics took no chances and advised players to rest at the hotel, a few miles from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Islamabad.

Nets were optional on Wednesday, attended by just five batters: Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Root and Keaton Jennings, the only one of the group not chosen for the first Test.

Batters Pope, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Joe Root and Keaton Jennings participated in the session

Fast bowler Mark Wood missed Tuesday’s practice due to illness.

As things stand, there are no plans to appoint a replacement captain, and England are confident Stokes will recover in time.

Root said, “We’ve tried to do everything we can to get this game right, but sometimes life throws these things at you as a team and we have to see how we rock tomorrow. The boys are doing everything they can to prepare.

“I felt unwell yesterday and woke up much better today, so hopefully it will last 24 hours.”

