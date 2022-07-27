England: After Alessia Russo’s superb skill at the Women’s Euro, who else has scored backheel goals?

There is something special about a heel.

With so many goals coming from the laces or instep, it takes a significant amount of courage to attempt a tap with your heel knowing how crazy it could look if it goes wrong.

That makes the moments when it does go in even more special, showing your opponents that you can beat them with your back to you, the ultimate in cheek and daring.

The fact England striker Alessia Russo also made a note of Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl when she pinged a heel in the net in the semi-finals of the European Championship Women on Tuesday makes it even more dazzling.

Super-sub Russo’s strike marked the third goal as the Lionesses beat their opponents 4-0 in Sheffield to reach their first major tournament final since 2009, embodying the zest and panache they took to it.

The 23-year-old Manchester United hotshot joins several other top players in scoring with the skill – so Sports post looks at which other stars have netted with a heel, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Thierry Henry.

Alessia Russo scored a beautiful heel against Sweden in the semi-finals of the European Women’s Championship

England striker Russo (pictured), 23, becomes the last star to score with his brutal skill

Alessia Russo – England

Where else to start but with Russo? After her first shot was saved, running away from the goal and with five opponents in the six-yard box, there seemed to be nothing to worry about.

In fact, there was only one thing she could do – wind up her right leg and push it back, shoot the ball back to the goal and use the element of surprise to catch the defense.

The fingers could be pointed at Lindahl, but it was a brilliant improvisational effort by Russo and the Bramall Lane crowd gasped audibly as the attacker drove off in shock, mouth open and arms outstretched.

This is going to be one of the most famous goals in England history – and for good reason.

Fingers could be pointed at Hedvig Lindahl, but it was a fine improv effort from Russo

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

Mane’s goal tops that as one of the quintessential goalscoring goals in Premier League history.

The Senegalese timed his run across the back line brilliantly as the defense advanced, but the Senegalese could only get the ball off the goal.

With Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster driving out of goal to narrow the corner and defenders Craig Cathcart and Will Hughes rushing in, Mane used the ‘Mesut Ozil technique’ to brilliant effect.

He hit the ball with his heel, sending it flying up off the floor and rolling in, past the desperate, rushing Foster.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane put the ball past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster (left) with a similar trick

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

Perhaps more known for his dummies, feints and frequent use of transfers in his first stint at United, striker Ronaldo was no stranger to other moments of class either.

Against Aston Villa in 2008, the Portuguese reacted fastest when a corner kick from Ryan Giggs bounced off a Villa defender and went between his legs.

As Danish centre-back Martin Laursen sprinted towards him, Ronaldo put his right foot behind his left and hopefully shot the ball towards the goal.

It went between Laursen’s legs, past Thomas Sorensen into goal and Old Trafford rose to cheer their hero’s blunder.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines with a smart heel vs Aston Villa

Gianfranco Zola – Chelsea

When Chelsea left-back Graeme Le Saux bowed to a swinging corner in an FA Cup game against Norwich in 2002, it didn’t seem like much of a deal.

But the pocket rocket leapt forward, right leg extended, and snapped its left heel forward to direct the ball to the nearest post.

Bravissimo, Gianfranco.

Chelsea’s Italian magician Gianfranco Zola (above) scored with a brilliant flick against Norwich

Grafite – Wolfsburg

The Brazilian striker was the personification of Joga Bonito, and his stellar four-year stint with German side Wolfsburg marked him as one of the most capable strikers in Europe at the time.

In his annus mirabilis in the 2008-2009 season, he scored a whopping 35 goals in just 31 games, the most famous being a 5-1 win over heavyweight Bayern Munich.

He took the ball out about 100 yards into the left channel, spun the defender in and out, cut in, went past a defender one more time, dodged the keeper and pulled one of the greatest magic tricks ever on a pitch.

With three defenders blocking his view of the goal, he unleashed a devastatingly slow and heavy chop, dodging all opponents, trickling over the line and leaving the Bayern defense looking very foolish indeed.

Thierry Henry – Arsenal

After a nice build-up game by Dennis Bergkamp and Jose Antonio Reyes, iconic striker Henry received a simple pass in the penalty area.

The hapless Charlton defender Jonathan Fortune sat tight, hands over the Frenchman and leaned forward to cut off all his options.

All are options, that is, except for one.

He slashed a heel between Fortune’s legs and past Addicks goalkeeper Dean Kiely. miraculous.

Thierry Henry famously scored with a brutal heel against Charlton in the Premier League

Goalkeeper Dean Kiely and defender Jonathan Fortune could just watch the ball roll in

Olivier Giroud – Arsenal

While it’s not technically a heel, we’re allowing this from Gunners star Olivier Giroud, as the back of his heel was used on this scorpion kick.

With Alexis Sanchez’s crotch behind him and he had to check if he could find his way, the Frenchman swung his left leg back and let instinct take over.

Shooter striker Olivier Giroud (photo) won the Puskas Award in 2017 for this scorpion kick

A second later, the ball was somehow in the top corner. Giroud won the 2017 Puskas Award for the ‘best’ goal of the calendar year for his strike.

A special mention to Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s (offside) scorpion kick against Sunderland.