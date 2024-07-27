England ace Kieran Trippier and wife Charlotte holiday separately as speculation mounts over possible marital split following WAG’s cryptic Euro post

Kieran Trippier and his wife Charlotte have done little to dispel speculation that their marriage is in trouble as they spend the holidays apart.

After a lengthy stint at a training camp in Germany, the England footballer, 33, headed to Turkey with Kyle Walker before jetting off to Dubai, while Charlotte, 34, has been spending time in Santorini with her sister.

Speculation about the state of their marriage grew when Charlotte expressed her marital problems during the European Championship, sparking fury among football fans.

Now, friends close to the couple reportedly fear they may have already decided to end their marriage after seeing them spend the holidays apart.

The WAG has uploaded a host of snaps from her time in Greece, including some of her outfits and bikini photos on the balcony.

Kieran Trippier and his wife Charlotte have not denied speculation that their marriage is in trouble as they spend the holidays apart

After a lengthy stint at a training camp in Germany, the 33-year-old English footballer headed to Turkey with Kyle Walker before flying to Dubai.

Speculation about the state of their marriage increased when Charlotte aired her marital problems during the Euros, sparking fury among football fans.

Meanwhile, Kieran posed with a young fan in Turkey and on Saturday uploaded a photo of himself after a business meeting at a Nobu in Dubai.

“Charlotte is clearly having a great time in Santorini, wearing some very sexy dresses and showing off her incredible figure in a bikini,” a source told the BBC. Sun.

‘She has been updating her Instagram from there since last Saturday, posting photos and videos of herself with her sister.

‘METERMeanwhile, Kieran has been on a separate holiday in Türkiye at the same time. He had time to take a holiday after the Euros, but he is not with his wife abroad. It is no secret that their marriage has been rocky for a while, but taking separate holidays convinced their friends that they have split up.

MailOnline has contacted Kieran’s representative for comment.

The mother-of-three posted a cryptic message on Instagram just hours before England were set to face Slovenia last month.

She wrote: ‘Sooner or later you get over the shit you swore you’d never get over and it’s the best feeling in the world.’

The Mail revealed that Kieran’s friends were furious at his decision to share the post, particularly as it was the day of an England match where the team was set to come under a lot of scrutiny.

Charlotte, 34, has been spending time in Santorini with her sister.

Now, friends close to the couple reportedly fear they may have already decided to end the marriage after seeing them spending holidays apart after spending time away from each other.

“Charlotte is clearly having a great time in Santorini, wearing some very sexy dresses and showing off her incredible figure in a bikini,” said a source.

Charlotte and Kieran shared a son, Jacob, eight, and two daughters, aged five and two.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Cyprus in 2016, the same year their son was born (pictured in 2022)

She quickly deleted the post, but this prompted fans to look and discover that she was no longer following her husband on the social media platform.

While it is not known if the post was directed at Kieran, it is believed that he acknowledged it himself.

One of them said: “What the hell was Charlotte playing at? Why would she do that? She may not be in Germany, but she knows full well the ramifications of her position.”

“They have always been a reserved pairing, so to do this on such a big day, when England are coming under so much criticism for the way they play, seems ill-considered.”

Although those close to the player say his wife’s outburst has not affected his playing, one friend added: “It’s far from ideal, there was absolutely no need to put their marriage in the public domain like this.”

Charlotte, who is often seen cheering Kieran on from the stands, was notably absent during Euro 2024.

Charlotte and Kieran shared a son, Jacob, eight, and two daughters, Esme Rose, five, and a two-year-old.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Cyprus in 2016, the same year their son was born.

Last year, Charlotte told of her “hidden” struggle during the player’s time at Madrid in the Prime Video documentary series, We Are Newcastle United.

She candidly admitted that her husband’s 2019 transfer to La Liga side Atletico Madrid left her “lonely” and “depressed”.