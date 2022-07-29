England 74-22 Trinidad and Tobago: Champions make great start to Commonwealth Games netball title

England started their defense of their netball title at the Commonwealth Games by going to a 74-22 win over Trinidad and Tobago in Birmingham.

Jess Thirlby was able to give all 12 players playing time as her side built a 37-9 halftime advantage to ensure a winning start in Group B.

England will soon be back in action against Malawi on Saturday and will face tough tests, not least against world champions New Zealand in the preparatory phase.

Thirlby said: ‘Overall I’m happy. We deployed some people and made some changes during the game, which we gave ourselves a chance to do.

“Overall, I saw a big impact from the bench and us problem-solving with a real purpose. It will be a great settler for the group – there are a lot of smiley faces.”

England’s achievement was supported by 37-year-old Geva Mentor, who is competing in her sixth Games after making her debut as a 17-year-old in Manchester in 2002.

And it was a sign of how far the sport has come that Mentor was one of the athletes chosen to read the Commonwealth Oath at Thursday night’s glittering opening ceremony at Alexander Stadium.

“I was so proud to represent my team and my sport,” Mentor said. “It was a phenomenal experience – Birmingham really stole the show.

“My heart was beating out of my chest and I was really nervous. Someone told me there were a billion people worldwide watching. If someone had told me that before, I think I would have melted.’

Pushed into silver four years ago by Helen Housby’s dramatic last-second Gold Coast winner, Australia made their resolve clear with a crushing 85-18 win over Barbados in Group A.