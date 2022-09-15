This was a record-breaking 25th consecutive win for the Red Roses, making them the first test team, male or female, to achieve such an impressive streak of wins.

It was also their final warm-up before traveling to New Zealand as overwhelming favorites for the World Cup starting next month.

England’s remarkable winning run means they are used to success, but it also meant head coach Simon Middleton consistently demands the highest standards from his team.

England’s win against Wales was their 25th straight win, the longest win of any team

He knows that only perfect, or as close as possible, to Sarah Hunter’s side will see the world fall for the third time. England were very, very close to that level at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

They were way, way too good for Wales and what gets their World Cup rivals in trouble is that you get the sense that further improvement is still very much in them. That’s a good place for the Red Roses.

People like France, New Zealand and Canada should be concerned. A total of 11 tries in England entertained a strong crowd of 11,691 people in Bristol, with outstanding center Helena Rowland – who left the field with huge cheers – contributing a hat-trick.

This was one last chance for Middleton’s players to impress before New Zealand’s 32-man squad was confirmed on Tuesday and that’s exactly what they did.

England coach Simon Middleton praised his side’s performance after the win against Wales

The impact of the English bank was terrifying with Rowland as the headliner.

“It’s great,” Middleton said of his team’s new record. “You shouldn’t shy away from that kind of thing, because I know how hard this team works. Every win is truly deserved.

“It’s a really poignant moment for me because it gives the team the recognition they deserve as a great team. That performance was quite special.

“To be a great, great team, we know what we have to do. How could you not enjoy that? The players were fantastic. We were a bit lost for words like a coaching group.

Despite the brilliant win, Middleton still thinks the England team can improve more

“But there is still plenty to improve upon. We were good tonight and we got what we wanted out of the game.”

England led 33-7 at halftime, but the hosts peppered excellent rugby with mistakes Middleton wants to wipe out. Zoe Harrison immediately got down stairs and then knocked.

An early lineout in a fine attacking position also went completely wrong. Still, the exemplary Rowland soon got England’s scoring going. She scorched through midfield after an Ellie Kildunne smashed the right side.

Rowland had ruled out a second for obstruction. It was a shame because it was even better than her first. Rowland led Wales, who are still in the early days of professionalism, a joyful dance with her pace and power.

England then surprisingly admitted that the Welsh lock tried to push Gwen Crabb and Emily Scarratt’s mistake in the kick to the death was clearly a major annoyance to her. But with Marlie Packer pushing her team forward, England then produced a beautiful backdrop that sent wing Lydia Thompson steaming through an opening. Scarratt passed from the resulting fielding position.

England centre-back Helena Rowland scored a hat-trick in the win over Wales

And after Wales winger Alex Callender was convicted of illegally stopping an English maul, the Red Roses took advantage. Packer was first run over and then a penalty try followed.

MATCHING FACTS Eengland triesRowland 8, 46, 58, Scarratt 21, 54, Packer 27, Penalty 37, Kildunne 40, Cokayne 42, Botterman 65, Aldcroft 74 cons: Scarratt 9, 22, 28, 43, 55, Rowland 59, 66, Reed 75 Wales try: Crab 15 Con: Snowdrift 16

Before the break there was still time for Kildune to score in the corner. England’s substitute whore Amy Cokayne was run over as the second half began and Rowland finally took a deserved second.

Her running lines really stood out. Scarratt let Callender pay for her conversion. England’s pace and strength were too much for Wales to handle, even with the visitors boosted by fresh legs.

Middleton’s team’s accuracy was also much improved after the break. Scarratt, a 2014 World Cup winner, showed she has both power and speed by crashing before her second of Packer’s pass and this time she improved the effort.

Middleton took the score as the moment to relentlessly offload his bench with England already past the 50-point mark. Rowland then, with help from substitute Hannah Botterman, made a fully deserved hat-trick. The scoring did not start in the last fifteen minutes. Wales was on his feet.

Botterman crashed into a pole with Rowland taking over the pedaling duties. The Bristol audience held a minute of applause after 70 minutes in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s service.

There was a minute of silence before the England and Wales match in honor of the Queen

There was also a minute of silence and the singing of the national anthem before kick-off. Lock Zoe Aldcroft completed work late in England. Tougher tests will follow in New Zealand, but Middleton and his team seem poised for success.

“We went into this match knowing what we were looking for,” said the Red Rose boss, whose team will face France, South Africa and Fiji in the group stages in New Zealand.

“We have a last meeting in the morning. We have confirmed about 28 places. I think Helena’s best position for us is 12 because of what she showed tonight.

‘The performance spoke for itself.’