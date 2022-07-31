England 2-1 Germany: Chloe Kelly’s extra-time strike sees Lionesses win first EVER major trophy

Football came home, Chloe Kelly’s shirt came off and, in a moment of glorious surrender, spinning around her head, everything came together.

The sacrifices, the hard work, the effort it has taken to put the women of England center stage, it has all been worth it. England is the champion of Europe. They triumphed over their biggest rivals, Germany, in extra time at Wembley, Kelly’s sloppy 110th minute goal being the deciding factor in a final that took a hammer to the idea that this is somehow a softer, mellower, tamer version of the game is.

This was a brutal encounter, only getting tired towards the end, as two hours on this huge field saps the energy of even the most conditioned athletes. And England went all the way. They found the energy for one last push. And then Kelly gave English football its Brandi Chastain moment.

It was Chastain from the United States who celebrated winning the World Cup penalty in 1999 by tearing off her shirt to reveal the most famous sports bar in history. It became an iconic image of female empowerment. A yes we can moment. Here was England. In many ways, the celebration overpowered the goal itself, which was certainly not as special as Ella Toone’s first. Well, certainly not that spectacular.

Lauren Hemp swung into a corner, won by Lucy Bronze, and the ball fell to Kelly. Her first swing missed, but German goalkeeper Merle Frohms failed to collect, so Kelly tried again. This time she made contact, bracing for the German defence, as she did.

And when the ball hit the net, she left, shirt fluttering in the night sky, pure emotion on legs. In the end there was dancing and tears, as it should be. It’s a long journey here. Not only for this group and their excellent coach Sarina Wiegman, but for women’s football in a men’s world. But it was worth it. It was all worth it. This was what the game needed. This changes it all. And as she drifted into the night, Kelly’s freedom talked about that too.

It’s England, it’s Germany, it’s a final. Yes, the mood around Wembley may have been considerably more pleasant than last year at the same stage of the evenly matched tournament, but on the pitch – well, what did you expect?

So this was a spirited, blood-curdling encounter that put Ukraine’s umpire Kateryna Monzul to the test, perhaps to the limits of her capabilities. She went from giving almost nothing to giving almost everything, then booked Georgia Stanway and Ellen White for tackles that were fouls, and no more.

When Stanway made one that was worse shortly before half-time, Monzul ignored it as the alternative would have been to sack the England midfield game changer and unfairly alter the course of the game.

It was a mess; almost as if Monzul got a word in her ear that she had to crack, that’s how inconsistent the performance was in the first half.

This was not the only frustration for England and coach Sarina Wiegman, after Ellen White missed two very good opportunities to take advantage of the nervousness Germany must have felt after losing their best player and captain minutes before kick-off.

Alexandra Popp is the tournament’s top scorer along with Beth Mead – no small feat given England’s free to hear – but muscle problems forced her to withdraw from the starting XI at the end of the warm-up and was replaced by Lea Schuller.

If it was a blow to Germany, it wasn’t as much help as England had hoped. A coach like Wiegman would no doubt have made special plans for Popp and this gave her little time to change them. On the back, England didn’t capitalize creatively as much as they’d hoped.

Neither does white. Already in the third minute. Fran Kirby found her with an arrowed pass that headed straight for German goalkeeper Merle Frohms. Then, six minutes before halftime, White found Mead rushing up the flank and cutting her pass in. White shot over in a strong position.

There were other opportunities, but not so obvious. A cross from Lucy Bronze came in and almost overtook Frohms after six minutes. She recovered to claw the ball back before it crossed the line, before White ended the danger with an unnecessary attack on the goalkeeper. A Bronze header from Mead’s corner went straight for Frohms shortly afterwards.

On the other hand, Germany posed some threat, but missed Popp’s vanguard. Their best chance of the first half was a corner from Lina Magull that was diverted by the head of Marina Hegering and set off an almighty scramble into England’s six-yard box. Mary Earps certainly got an important touch, so did Leah Williamson.

Germany didn’t threaten much until Magull got the better of Keira Walsh in the 49th minute before going wide. She should have scored. Wiegman, mind, had seen enough. Then came what Eddie Jones would call her finishers: Alessia Russo and Ella Toone.

And within minutes Toone changed the game. Wiegman’s instincts were true again. Germany had taken the initiative in the second half and that had to be taken from them. Tony did that. She actually did more than that. She scored one of the most memorable and special goals in England history at Wembley.

It was the 56th minute when Toone crossed the white line and the 62nd when she scored the goal that seemed to have secured the victory. In 1966 it was a red-shirted Englishman who managed to get rid of the German defenses before delivering a definitive, iconic finish. This time it was an English woman with a white shirt, but the product was the same.

What a finish. It was Kiera Walsh’s ball over the top, but Toone took advantage of a gap between Germany’s deepest defensive pair, won the footrace and as Frohm’s advance lofted the ball over her with exquisite precision.

Manchester United fan Toone grew up near Wigan and impersonated Cristiano Ronaldo when she played in her backyard. He would have been proud of this finish. Any attacker would. It deserved to win the match. It didn’t win the match.

Germany would not give up. That’s the great thing about them. That’s why they have eight of these titles, plus two World Cups. That’s why they’ve won every game they’ve ever played on English soil – 14 of them – in this match.

There were 11 minutes to go when Sydney Lohmann pushed the ball to Tabia Wassmuth on the right wing. She hit and gave a low cross and Magull – Germany’s greatest danger anywhere – shot it past Earps at the nearest post. We went in extra time. It’s Germany: what did you expect?

