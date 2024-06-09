Sunday, June 9, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports England 1-2 World XI – Soccer Aid 2024: Live score, team news and updates as Alessandro Del Piero and Eden Hazard hit quick-fire double to turn game on its head after Joe Cole’s opener
Sports

England 1-2 World XI – Soccer Aid 2024: Live score, team news and updates as Alessandro Del Piero and Eden Hazard hit quick-fire double to turn game on its head after Joe Cole’s opener

written by Alexander 0 comment
England 1-2 World XI - Soccer Aid 2024: Live score, team news and updates as Alessandro Del Piero and Eden Hazard hit quick-fire double to turn game on its head after Joe Cole's opener

By Harry Bamforth

Published: | Updated:

Advertisement


You Might Also Like

You may also like

SEE IT: Mets’ Luis Torrens turns incredible double play to secure win...

Carlos Alcaraz WINS the French Open! World No 3 overcomes Alexander Zverev...

Liverpool legend and former Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen, 68,...

Steph hilariously hits ‘night night’ celebration in local open run

Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys are among NINE NFL teams to...

Roglic hangs on to clinch second Dauphine title in three years

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com