Engineers repurpose 19th-century photography technique to make stretchy, color-changing films

Imagine stretching a piece of film to reveal a hidden message. Or checking the color of a bracelet to measure muscle mass. Or wear a swimsuit that changes color as you swim laps. Such chameleon-like, color-shifting materials could be on the horizon, thanks to a photographic technique resurrected and repurposed by MIT engineers.

By applying a 19th-century color photography technique to modern holographic materials, an MIT team has printed large-scale images on elastic materials that, when stretched, can transform their color and reflect different wavelengths when the material is strained.

The researchers made stretchable films printed with detailed flower bouquets that change from warm to cooler hues when the films are stretched. They also printed films that reveal the imprint of objects such as a strawberry, a coin and a fingerprint.

The team’s results provide the first scalable manufacturing technique for producing detailed, large-scale materials with “structural color” — color that arises from a material’s microscopic structure, rather than from chemical additives or dyes.

“Scaling these materials is not trivial, because you have to master these structures at the nanoscale,” said Benjamin Miller, a graduate student in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. “Now that we’ve passed this threshold, we can explore questions like, can we use this material to make a robot skin that has a human sense of touch? And can we make touch-sensitive devices for things like virtual augmented reality or medical training? It’s a large space that we are now looking at.”

The team’s results appear today in Natural materials. Miller’s co-authors are MIT student Helen Liu and Mathias Kolle, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT.

hologram coincidence

Kolle’s group develops optical materials that are inspired by nature. The researchers studied the light-reflecting properties in mollusc shells, butterfly wings and other iridescent organisms, which appear to glitter and change color due to microscopic surface textures. These structures are angular and layered to reflect light like miniature colored mirrors, or what engineers call Bragg reflectors.

Groups, including Kolle’s, have attempted to replicate this natural, structural color in materials using a variety of techniques. Some efforts have yielded small samples with precise nanoscale structures, while others have generated larger samples, but with less optical precision.

As the team writes, “an approach that offers both: [microscale control and scalability] remains elusive, despite several potential high-impact applications.”

While wondering how to solve this challenge, Miller happened to visit the MIT Museum, where a curator talked him through an exhibit about holography, a technique that produces three-dimensional images by placing two rays of light on a physical material.

“I realized that what they do in holography is about the same as what nature does with structural colors,” Miller says.

That visit spurred him to delve into holography and its history, which took him back to the late 1800s, and Lippmann photography — an early color photography technique invented by Franco-Luxembourg physicist Gabriel Lippmann, who later won the Nobel Prize in Physics. won for the technique.

Lippmann took color photographs by first placing a mirror behind a very thin, transparent emulsion – a material he invented from tiny light-sensitive grains. He exposed the set-up to a beam of light, which the mirror reflected through the emulsion. The interference of the incoming and outgoing light waves stimulated the grains of the emulsion to reconfigure their position, like many small mirrors, and reflect the pattern and wavelength of the illuminating light.

Using this technique, Lippmann projected structurally colored images of flowers and other scenes onto his emulsions, although the process was labor intensive. It involved making the emulsions by hand and waiting days for the material to be sufficiently exposed to light. Due to these limitations, the technique has largely disappeared in history.

A modern twist

Miller wondered if, when combined with modern, holographic materials, Lippmann photography could be accelerated to produce large-scale, structurally colored materials. Like Lippmann’s emulsions, today’s holographic materials consist of light-sensitive molecules that, when exposed to incoming photons, can cross-link to form colored mirrors.

“The chemistry of these modern holographic materials now reacts so well that it is possible to perform this technique in a short time, just with a projector,” notes Kolle.

In their new study, the team glued elastic, transparent holographic film to a reflective, mirror-like surface (in this case, an aluminum plate). The researchers then placed a ready-made projector several feet from the film and projected images onto each sample, including Lippman-esque bouquets.

As they suspected, the films produced large, detailed images in minutes rather than days, vividly reproducing the colors in the original images.

They then peeled the film away from the mirror and glued it to a black elastic silicone backing for support. They stretched the film and saw the colors change — a result of the material’s structural color: When the material stretches and thins, the nanoscale structures are reconfigured to reflect light at different wavelengths, for example from red to blue.

The team found that the color of the film is very sensitive to tension. After creating a completely red film, they glued it to a silicone backing that varied in thickness. Where the back was thinnest, the film remained red, while thicker areas put pressure on the film, turning it blue.

Similarly, they found that pressing various objects into samples of red film left detailed green imprints, for example caused by the seeds of a strawberry and the wrinkles of a fingerprint.

Interestingly, they were also able to project hidden images by tilting the film at an angle to the incident light when creating the colored mirrors. This tilt essentially caused the nanostructures of the material to reflect a red-shifted light spectrum. For example, green light used during material exposure and development would cause red light to be reflected, and exposure to red light would give structures that reflect infrared – a wavelength that is not visible to humans. When the material is stretched, this otherwise invisible image changes color and turns red.

“You could encode messages this way,” Kolle says.

Overall, the team’s technique is the first to enable large-scale projection of detailed, structurally colored materials.

Indeed, Kolle notes that the new color-changing materials can be easily integrated into textiles.

“Lippmann’s materials wouldn’t have allowed him to produce even a Speedo,” he says. “Now we could make a full leotard.”

In addition to fashion and textiles, the team is exploring applications such as color-changing dressings for use in monitoring dressing pressure levels in the treatment of conditions such as venous ulcers and certain lymphatic disorders.

