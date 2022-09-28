Engineering robust and scalable molecular qubits

By placing molecular qubits in an asymmetric crystal array, Prof. David Awschalom and his team found that certain quantum states were much less sensitive to external magnetic fields. Credit: Awschalom Group, D. Laorenza/MIT



The concept of ‘symmetry’ is essential to fundamental physics: a crucial element in everything from subatomic particles to macroscopic crystals. Accordingly, a lack of symmetry – or asymmetry – can drastically affect the properties of a given system.

Qubits, the quantum analog of computer bits for quantum computers, are extremely sensitive — the slightest disturbance in a qubit system is enough to lose all the quantum information it could hold. Given this vulnerability, it seems intuitive that qubits would be most stable in a symmetric environment. However, for a particular type of qubit – a molecular qubit – the opposite is true.

Researchers from the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) at the University of Chicago, the University of Glasgow and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that molecular qubits are much more stable in an asymmetric environment, expanding the possible applications of such qubits, especially as biological quantum sensors.

The work was published in August in Physical Assessment X.

“Molecular qubits are remarkably versatile because they can be custom designed and placed in a variety of environments,” said David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor in Molecular Engineering and Physics at UChicago, senior scientist at Argonne, director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange. , and director of Q-NEXT, a Department of Energy Quantum Information Science Center. “Developing this method to stabilize them opens new doors for potential applications of this emerging technology.”

To use a system as a qubit, it must have two quantum states that can correspond to “0” and “1”, as in a classical computer. But quantum states are fragile and will collapse if disrupted in any way. Quantum scientists have pushed the boundaries of how long they can let a qubit hold a quantum state before it collapses, otherwise known as “coherence time.”

Shielding qubits from as much external influences as possible is one way to increase their coherence time, and by placing the molecular qubits in an asymmetric crystal array, Awschalom and his team found that certain quantum states were much less sensitive to external magnetic fields, and thus had longer coherence times: 10 µs, compared to 2 µs for identical qubits in a symmetrical crystal array.

Dan Laorenza, a graduate chemistry student at MIT who worked on the project, says the asymmetric environment provides “coherence protection” that allows the qubits to retain their quantum information even when placed in more chaotic places.

“We now understand a direct and reliable mechanism to improve the coherence of molecular qubits in magnetically noisy environments,” he said. “Most importantly, this asymmetric environment can be easily translated to many other molecular systems, especially for molecules placed in amorphous environments such as those found in biology.”

Qubit quantum sensors have numerous potential applications in biological systems, especially in medical contexts; but these systems are known for being unstructured and noisy, which makes maintaining the consistency of these qubit sensors a very difficult challenge. Learning why an asymmetric environment stabilizes molecular qubits against magnetic fields could lead to better sensors in these areas of research.

More information:

