Engineering duckweed to produce oil for biofuels, bioproducts

Brookhaven biochemists developed duckweed, an aquatic plant, to produce large amounts of oil. If the approach is scaled up, it can produce sustainable biofuel without competing for high-quality croplands, while potentially also cleaning up agricultural wastewater. Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory



Scientists at the Brookhaven National Laboratory at the United States Department of Energy and employees at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) have developed duckweed to produce high yields of oil. The team added genes to one of nature’s fastest-growing aquatic plants to “push” the synthesis of fatty acids, “pulling” those fatty acids into oils and “protecting” the oil from degradation. As the scientists explain in a paper published in Journal of Plant Biotechnologysuch oil-rich duckweed could be easily harvested to produce biofuels or other bioproducts.

The article describes how the scientists developed a species of duckweed, Lemna japonica, to accumulate oil to nearly 10% of its dry weight biomass. That’s a dramatic 100-fold increase over such plants growing in the wild — with yields more than seven times higher than soybeans, the largest source of biodiesel today.

“Duckweed grows quickly,” said Brookhaven Lab biochemist John Shanklin, who led the team. “It only has small stems and roots, so most of its biomass is in leaf-like leaves that grow on the surface of ponds around the world. Our technique ensures a high oil content in all that biomass.

“Growing and harvesting this engineered duckweed in batches and extracting the oil can be an efficient path to renewable and sustainable oil production,” he said.

Two additional benefits: As an aquatic plant, oil-producing duckweed would not compete with food crops for excellent farmland. It can even grow on runoff from pig and poultry farms.

“That means this engineering plant could potentially clean up agricultural waste streams because it produces oil,” Shanklin said.

Leveraging two research facilities on Long Island

The current project has its roots in Brookhaven Lab research on duckweed from the 1970s, led by William S. Hillman of the Department of Biology. Later, other members of the Department of Biology collaborated with the Martienssen group in Cold Spring Harbor to develop a highly efficient method for expressing genes from other species in duckweed, along with approaches to increase the expression of its own genes. of duckweed, as desired.

While Brookhaven researchers led by Shanklin and Jorg Schwender over the past two decades identified the key biochemical factors that drive oil production and accumulation in plants, one of the goals was to use that knowledge and the genetic tools to try to increase plant production. change oil. The latest research, reported here, tested this approach by developing duckweed with the genes that control these oil production factors to study their combined effects.

“The current project brings together Brookhaven Lab’s expertise in biochemistry and regulation of vegetable oil biosynthesis with Cold Spring Harbor’s advanced genomics and genetics capabilities,” Shanklin said.

One of the genes for oil production identified by the Brookhaven researchers stimulates the production of the basic building blocks of oil, known as fatty acids. Another pulls or assembles those fatty acids into molecules called triacylglycerols (TAG) — combinations of three fatty acids that link together to form the hydrocarbons we call oils. The third gene produces a protein that envelops oil droplets in plant tissues and protects them from degradation.

From preliminary work, the scientists found that increased fatty acid levels caused by the “push” gene can have adverse effects on plant growth. To avoid those effects, Brookhaven Lab postdoctoral researcher Yuanxue Liang linked that gene to a promoter that can be activated by adding a small amount of a specific chemical inducer.

“Adding this promoter keeps the push gene off until we add the inducer, allowing the plants to grow normally before we turn on the fatty acid/oil production,” Shanklin said.

Liang then created a series of gene combinations to express the enhanced push, pull, and protect factors individually, in pairs, and all together. In the paper, these are abbreviated as W, D and O for their biochemical/genetic names, where W = push, D = pull and O = protect.

The main findings

Overexpression of any gene modification alone did not significantly increase fatty acid levels in Lemna japonica leaves. But plants developed with all three modifications accumulated up to 16% of their dry weight as fatty acids and 8.7% as oil when the results were averaged across different transgenic lines. The best plants collected up to 10% TAG – more than 100 times the oil level that accumulates in unaltered wild-type plants.

Some combinations of two modifications (WD and DO) dramatically increased fatty acid content and TAG accumulation relative to their individual effects. These results are termed synergistic, with the combined effect of two genes increasing production more than the sum of the two individual modifications.

These results were also revealed in images of lipid droplets in the leaves of the plants produced using a confocal microscope at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), a DOE Office of Science user facility in Brookhaven Lab. When the duckweed leaves were stained with a chemical that binds to oil, the images showed that plants with any combination of two genes (OD, OW, WD) had increased accumulation of lipid droplets compared to plants where these genes were expressed individually. – and also compared to control plants without genetic modification. Plants from the OD and OWD lines both had large oil drops, but the OWD line had more and produced the strongest signals.

“Future work will focus on testing push, pull and protection factors from different sources, optimizing the expression levels of the three oil-inducing genes and fine-tuning the timing of their expression,” Shanklin said. “We are also working on scaling up production from laboratory to industrial level.”

This scaling-up work has several main lines: 1) designing the types of large-scale culture vessels for growing the modified plants, 2) optimizing large-scale growing conditions, and 3) developing methods to efficiently extract oil at high levels.

Scientists discover the roadblock of plants for the production of special oil

Yuanxue Liang et al, Engineering Triacylglycerol Accumulation in Duckweed (Lemna japonica), Journal of Plant Biotechnology (2022). DOI: 10.1111/pbi.13943

