Engineer dispute stops seawall reconstruction at Sydney’s beloved beach

The NPWS is part of the Planning and Environment Department of NSW. Delaney Civil referred all questions to the government and founder and chairman Gerard Delaney did not respond to calls and texts.

Residents of the Vaucluse have noticed that the beach construction site has been empty for weeks, apart from the workers working on a separate café renovation project. There were no seawall construction workers present when the Herald

visited this week.

A local resident who declined to be named said she had not seen any workers at the construction site for two months despite the improved weather.

“We can all understand weather delays, but to take such an important public facility offline and a dispute with a contractor postpone reopening indefinitely is next level mismanagement,” she said.

Woollahra Mayor Susan Wynne, who represents the Vaucluse district, also noted the lack of progress. “It doesn’t seem to move,” she said.