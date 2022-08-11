Engineer, 31, ditched Amazon job to spend seven years building world’s first ‘smart vibrator’ 

A Berkeley-trained engineer who grew up in a “very religious family” in Korea has revealed how she quit her job at Amazon to build the world’s first-ever “smart vibrator.”

Anna Lee, 31, from California, moved to Korea as a baby before returning to the US at age six, where she grew up in a “very religious and conservative family.”

She studied mechanical engineering at Berkeley, but after landing a job at Amazon, she began to wonder if she would feel “fulfilled” by the work.

She met the founder of a sex toy company at a party and, inspired by their work, started to launch her own “smart” sex toy.

Named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2020, the tech entrepreneur spent the next seven years developing Lioness, a vibrator she likens to a sexual “Fit Bit.”

The $230 Lioness vibrator uses an array of sensors to detect changes in temperature, contraction and positioning, allowing it to create a personalized profile of a person’s sex drive.

And once it gets to know the owner, Lioness can also make recommendations based on the feedback.

Anna was born in California to Korean immigrant parents, who came to the US “with nothing”.

When she was a baby, she and her family moved to Korea for six years.

She then returned to Torrance, where she grew up “living in LA” until she turned 18.

Speaking to itsyozine.com, Anna explained, “I went to UC Berkeley, where I decided to study mechanical engineering. Then I joined the concept engineering team at Amazon Lab126.’

The first Fitbit for vaginas: how does it work? Lioness explains that sexual well-being is just another part of a healthy life, similar to eating, sleeping and breathing. The vibrator works according to the IndieGoGo page with built-in sensors and a companion smartphone app. “There are built-in sensors in this vibrator that can measure your arousal and orgasmic states so you can learn different things about your sexual health, such as how it correlates with things like the time of day or your mood or your menstrual cycle,” explains co-founder and Lioness CEO Liz Klinger in the IndieGoGo video. Built-in sensors collect data as a person uses the device “as normal” and record up to 20 sessions. If the vibrator and the app are on at the same time, the data will be synced. The app can then make suggestions about various aspects of the sexual experience, including recommended forecast time. It also aims to help users understand how their sex drive changes in relation to their menstrual cycle. Using the app, Lioness users can adjust the vibration strength and even share the data with a partner. Once a person starts using the smart vibrator, the Bluetooth will be turned off as many people are not comfortable with the idea of ​​it being turned on during the activity. In combination with the integrated technology, the design of the vibrator itself is aimed at optimizing the experience. It’s body safe, rechargeable and water resistant according to the page, giving users a “new mindset of ‘what else should I try?'”

She said she was “very lucky to have found that space,” calling it “a great corporate environment” that gave her “a taste of how they quickly iterate, do concepts and pitch.”

However, she confessed that she was under pressure to get a job with the company so she could provide for her family.

She continued, “So I’ve been doing it for a few years, and I thought, if I have to do this for another 30 years, will I feel fulfilled?”

The 31-year-old was at a party in San Francisco when the founder of a sex toy company told her that vibrators are often tested on your nose, “because that’s what a clitoris felt like.”

She said GroupSimata“Before I was even involved with Lioness, I remember meeting a male founder of a female vibrator company and thinking to myself how he could understand the product he was making.

“It’s funny, because almost ahead of my mind, he started explaining how the industry standard of how vibration feels on the clitoris is similar to the tip of your nose… and it was in this moment that I realized how much Lioness, and a women-led team was needed!’

After feeling inspired, Anna started her own company with co-founder Liz Klinger.

While working full-time at Amazon, she decided to launch Lioness, explaining, “I went to work at Amazon during the day and then went to Berkeley to work on Lioness when it was a start-up, and I’d be home at 3am. BEN. I would do that every day.’

She eventually decided to quit her job after waking up in the afternoon after sleeping through all her alarm clocks.

But she “didn’t tell her mother” that she had quit her job, adding: “It was the feeling of an Asian parent giving you as many opportunities as they could, and it felt like a huge disappointment to say ‘I’ I’m going to work at this start-up, I don’t get paid and I don’t get health insurance. It’ll be fine!” ‘

Meanwhile, she confessed that it was “tough” to work on something “so sexual.”

Finally, Anna felt compelled to tell her mother after she came to visit her office in Northern California.

She said, “After I explained why it was important, she was very quiet.

“I was nervous she would be upset.

“But she said, ‘When I was younger, I had a vibrator.’

“And for the next two hours she told me about her sex life, and it was the most disgusting conversation I’ve had with my mother.”

Meanwhile in conversation with HerCampusshe said, ‘My friends are very amused. My brother has always supported me from day one.’

The company raised $1.4 million from Creative Ventures and early stage angels, and it officially launched its first product, the Lioness Vibrator, in August 2017.

Anna is now convinced the company can help women “close the orgasm gap.”

Meanwhile, she has also gained fame for promoting female sexual health and products on TikTok.

The 31-year-old has racked up an incredible 9.1 million likes on the platform, where she often shares how-to videos and information about the company.

In one video, which has racked up over 19 million views, she talks about masturbating with a shower head while living with her parents.

But talk to The times, Anna said there was still a lot she wanted to explore about women’s sexual wellbeing.

She explained: ‘We still know very little about sexual dysfunction in women because we never study it.

“So much money has been spent on erectile dysfunction compared to women’s sexual well-being. There is very little data.’

Meanwhile, she has also gained fame for promoting female sexual health and products on TikTok and has over 8,000 followers on Instagram.