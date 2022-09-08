Energy majors exaggerate green performance: analysis

A study found a “significant mismatch” between communication strategies and business plans of five oil majors.



Energy majors exaggerate their green credentials in public messaging as they continue to allocate the bulk of new investment to oil and gas projects, according to an industry analysis released Thursday.

Campaigners say this “significant mismatch” between communication strategies and business plans could allow five of the largest private energy companies to continue to delay the decarbonization needed to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Industry watchdog InfluenceMap analyzed the content of more than 3,400 public communications from BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies in 2021, from press releases, speeches and social media accounts of companies and CEOs.

They found that 60 percent of all posts contained at least one “green” claim, such as emissions reduction targets, transitioning the energy mix, or promoting fossil gas as part of a clean energy solution.

These public statements contradicted the five’s planned capital expenditures for 2022, with only 12 percent of new investment going to low-carbon activities.

“You can see this real difference between high use of green claims in public communications versus this ongoing strategy to undermine and block climate policy a little bit,” co-author and program manager Faye Holder told AFP.

She said the gap between what the majors advertised and what they invested in misled the public about their role in fighting climate change.

“Based on the public communications, and especially social media, it would be fair enough if you walked away with the impression that these companies are acting to solve climate change because that’s what you hear from them,” she said. .

‘Climate disinformation’

The analysis found that Shell had the biggest difference between its green talk and actual low-carbon investments.

InfluenceMap said 70 percent of Shell’s communications last year included at least one green claim, compared to just 10 percent of its planned investment in low-carbon operations this year.

A Shell spokesman told AFP that the major has already “invested billions of dollars in low-carbon energy”.

“To change the mix of energy that Shell sells, we need to grow these new businesses quickly. That means letting our customers know through advertising or social media what low-carbon solutions we’re offering or are developing.”

The analysis found that 62 percent of TotalEnergies’ communications cited green activities, while it planned to allocate 25 percent of capital expenditures in 2022 to low-carbon projects.

A spokeswoman for TotalEnergies objected that 30 percent of the company’s investments are spent on “low-carbon energy.”

“Our public announcement policy reflects TotalEnergies’ transformation into a multi-energy company,” she told AFP.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said it “continues to reduce emissions from its operations and has achieved its 2025 emissions reduction plans four years ahead of schedule.”

BP and Chevron did not respond to requests for comment.

The analysis found that the five companies spent $750 million on climate-related messaging last year alone.

The report’s co-author Ed Collins said this was a good thing for the majors, as it was significantly cheaper than decarbonizing their business models and encouraging governments to continue subsidizing their products.

“The cost seems huge, but the investment is small compared to the potential reward in terms of favorable policy terms and building subsidization,” he said.

Some of the companies analyzed plan to increase oil and gas production by 2026, something the analysts said would “significantly exceed” the net-zero route recommended by the International Energy Agency.

Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, a Greens member of the European Parliament, said Thursday’s analysis showed the companies surveyed were involved in “climate misinformation”.

“It shows how far oil and gas companies are willing to go to mislead citizens and protect their own interests.”

© 2022 AFP