Energy Experts Say Climate Bill Could Help Consumers Cut Utility Bill Costs
The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate on Sunday could cut consumer electricity bills and the prices of things like rooftop solar panels, energy-efficient appliances and electric vehicles, Democrats and some energy experts said.
Under the law, a home improvement credit for energy efficiency would allow households to deduct up to 30 percent of the cost of upgrades such as heat pumps and insulation from their taxes. Another provision extends a program that allows households installing solar or battery storage systems to deduct 30 percent of the cost of those projects from their taxes.
Rewiring America, a nonprofit that promotes energy efficiency, estimated that these and other measures in the legislation could save households $1,800 a year.
The package also continues to provide an incentive for families to replace their gas-powered vehicles with electric ones. It extends a current tax credit of $7,500 for new electric vehicles and $4,000 for a used one. Couples making less than $300,000 a year or individuals making less than $150,000 a year are eligible for the credits, and consumers get the discount at the dealer.
“This bill will help create jobs and lower costs for many American families,” in addition to slowing climate change, said Delaware Democrat Sen. Thomas R. Carper.
Republicans said they expected the measure to push inflation up and said the credits would not help Americans.
“They have no plans to buy an electric car in the near future,” Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said of his voters. “They want gas prices to drop because we’re producing more oil.”