Energy Department will lend G.M. and LG $2.5 billion to build battery factories.

The U.S. Department of Energy said Monday it would lend $2.5 billion to General Motors and LG Energy Solution to build battery plants, furthering the Biden administration’s plan to promote electric vehicles and reduce reliance on China for critical components. to decrease.

GM and LG Energy, a South Korean battery manufacturer, are partners in Ultium, a joint venture that will use the money to manufacture batteries in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. The loan, which is contingent on meeting certain requirements from the companies, is the first in more than a decade through a government program that raised $465 million to help Tesla produce its first sedan, the Model S.

The US government has played an important and often misunderstood role in promoting electric vehicle technology. Numerous universities and entrepreneurs have received funding from the Energy Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop batteries that can charge faster and hold more energy per pound than previous versions. Some of these companies, such as Sila Nanotechnologies in Alameda, California, and Solid Power in Louisville, Colorado, are moving closer to producing advanced batteries for major automakers.