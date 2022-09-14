Energy crisis to top EU chief’s State of the Union address

Europe’s fears of a long winter with scarce energy supplies due to Russia’s war in Ukraine are expected to surpass EU chief Ursula von der Leyen’s annual speech on Wednesday.

The “State of the European Union” speech to the European Parliament focuses on ways in which its European Commission can mitigate the looming crisis, exacerbated by rising inflation.

Among those listening to the speech is Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been invited as von der Leyen’s guest of honor.

“The courage of the Ukrainian people has touched and inspired the world. Europe will stand by you every step of the way,” von der Leyen tweeted alongside photos of her and Zelenska in Strasbourg.

Energy measures suggested ahead of von der Leyen’s speech included a price cap on imported Russian gas, emergency compensation for consumers, a levy on non-gas electricity producers and a call for European households and businesses to reduce power consumption.

Some reactions – notably the idea of ​​limiting gas prices – have been stalled by differences between EU member states, likely resulting in a less ambitious package than von der Leyen would have liked.

EU countries are also wary of giving the commission too much power over their national energy policies, even if they have already been dragged into a bloc-wide push for renewables as part of a carbon-neutral future.

European politicians accuse Moscow of trying to extort the EU for energy, while Russia tries to hit back on Western sanctions that pose long-term risks to its economy.

In the shorter term, however, Europe is feeling the pinch as it breaks away from a long-term reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Russian gas imports now account for about nine percent of total gas imports, down from about 40 percent before the invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a week ago that it was “impossible” to isolate Moscow and vowed to cut gas and oil supplies to countries that impose price caps.

Russian giant Gazprom has shut down the Nord Stream gas pipeline that supplies Germany, Europe’s export powerhouse.

Germany is heading “into a winter of recession,” the Ifo Institute, a think tank, said this week.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told the European Parliament on Tuesday: “There is no magic wand to bring prices back to pre-war levels. But with a targeted emergency package, we can ease price pressures and help citizens.

Russian ‘blackmail’

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin – whose country is joining NATO over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – said Putin was trying to “blackmail” Europe.

She urged EU partners to stand up to Moscow and stick together, including by imposing more sanctions.

She added: “The winter will be difficult. We are already seeing high energy prices leading to political divisions. Inflation will test many European societies, but we really have no choice but to stay united.”

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, told MEPs that European consumers “will have to adjust heating habits in the coming months”.

“If that’s the price we have to pay to achieve and achieve our energy independence, then we’re doing it, we’re on our way there,” he said.

To compensate for the reduced gas supply over the winter, the EU has installed gas and has already filled its tanks to 82 percent, exceeding a target originally set for October.

But in a sign of continued unease, the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, announced on Tuesday that it would convene an extraordinary meeting of the bloc’s energy ministers on September 30.

That meeting could also agree to the proposals von der Leyen made in her speech on Wednesday, which would be further negotiated during the rest of this month.

