Endeavour wraps filming on its final episode after nine series

Endeavor fans are heartbroken after it was revealed that the latest installment of the series has concluded filming.

The show’s executives announced in May that the upcoming ninth series of the Morse prequel drama would be its last — and they confirmed on Tuesday that they’d reached the final day of production.

Sharing a photo of the show’s star characters, Endeavor Morse (Shaun Evans) and Fred Thursday (Roger Allam), the show’s Twitter account wrote, “And that’s a wrap.”

The tweet continued: “All good things must come to an end. #Endeavor had its last day of filming today and after 10 great years there is still a smile on the set!

“Thanks to our wonderful Endeavor family. Together we have made memories that will last a lifetime.’

Previously in conversation with Hello! Magazineexplains the shows executive producer Damien Timmer: “Endeavor has been a true labor of love for all of us, and we salute [creator] Russell Lewis for his outstanding achievement in capturing Endeavor Morse’s coming of age in 72 Hours of TV.

ITV revealed that May marked the end of an era for the show, saying in a statement it was a “mutual decision” between the producers and screenwriters.

They explained: “After 10 phenomenally successful years, Mammoth Screen producers and screenwriter Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam have jointly decided to bring the internationally renowned Endeavor to a close, and the series currently being shot in Oxford will be the last.” to be.’

Set in the 1960s, the dramatic TV show follows the adventures of a young Endeavor Morse after he is transferred to the Oxford City Police Department following a double homicide investigation.

Shaun plays the titular character, a younger incarnation of the legendary Inspector Morse, made famous by the late actor John Thaw, who played the role from 1987 until his death in 1999.

Farewell: It comes as fans of the show say goodbye, with season nine bringing an end to the beloved period drama

Roger Allam, who stars as DCI Fred Thursday, and Anton Lesser who plays CS Reginald Bright, will also reprise their roles for the upcoming drama.

Tensions mounted in the final season finale and Morse was effectively sidelined in a key investigation.

Endeavor is the third in the Inspector Morse trilogy series, which aired from 2012 to now. It followed the original Inspector Morse (1987 – 2000) and its sequel Lewis (2006 – 2015).

Author Colin Dexter’s first Morse novel was published in 1975, and in 1987 ITV began adapting the books for the hit drama, starring Thaw as Chief Inspector Morse and Whately as then-Sergeant Lewis. It ended in 2000 after 33 episodes.

Colin later revealed that he had agreed to a prequel series called Endeavor – about Morse as a young officer – just because it wasn’t a betrayal of Thaw.

About 13 million viewers watched the last episode of Morse in 2000, and there was a huge outpouring of grief over the detective’s demise.