An endangered penguin species has been found to destroy or ignore its first egg and only breed the second.

The female upright-crested penguin typically lays a small egg and then a larger one about five days later.

However, scientists believe that only the second egg is bred because it is larger and has a better chance of survival.

The upright penguin is the least studied of all penguin species and lives on two isolated islands south-east of New Zealand; The Antipodes and the Bounty Islands.

For the study, researchers from the University of Otago reanalyzed data collected while observing their highly unusual courtship and egg-laying habits.

They are now calling for targeted conservation of this species, which is further endangered by climate change.

The difference in egg size within a group of upright penguins is the largest of any bird, with the first-laid egg (left) being far smaller than the second-laid egg (right)

CREATED PENGUINS Species: Eudyptes sclateri Life: 15 to 20 years Habitat: Antipodes and Bounty Islands Broom: Krill, squid and small fish Size: up to 25 inches (64 cm) Weight: 6 to 8 lbs (2.5 to 3.5 kg) Characteristics: Striking upright tufts of yellow feathers above their eyes Population: 150.00 Status: endangered

Prior to this work, published ii PLUS ONEmost of what was known about these penguins came from a 1998 study by lead author Professor Lloyd Davis.

The lack of research on the species may be partly due to its remote habitats.

In this latest study, researchers noted that the upright penguin engaged in what is known as ‘blood reduction’, where it produces more eggs than it can breed.

Other bird species that do this lay a second egg as a form of insurance if the first chick does not survive.

However, the upright penguin sacrifices its first egg – the reason for which was until now unknown.

As Professor Davis’ 1998 data set was the most comprehensive published on the species, his team decided to analyze it again to find the answer.

They sought to learn more about the birds’ strange behavior and to form a basis for future conservation efforts.

The data show that the penguin’s first egg is typically lost either before or shortly after the second egg is laid, and the parents sometimes deliberately break or reject it.

About 40 percent of mating penguin pairs do not even bother to incubate the first egg, with stable incubation only after the second egg is laid.

Even when researchers put a ring of stones around some nests to prevent the first egg from rolling away—a common occurrence—it was still often broken or failed to hatch.

They also discovered that the second egg laid by female penguins is often larger than the first.

This may be because females begin to form their first egg while still at sea, and their second egg after reaching land, where it has fewer constraints and can grow larger.

Therefore, it is now believed that the reason the first egg is sacrificed is because the chick inside is more likely to starve than the one in the larger second egg.

The researchers suggest that the upright-crested penguins have retained the reproductive habits of their ancestors, which laid and hatched two eggs.

But the modern penguins now sacrifice their first eggs, as they cannot provide enough food for both chicks.

Blood samples taken from the penguins also showed how hormones affect the birds’ behaviour.

During egg laying, females had testosterone levels as high as males, but they decreased during incubation and increased in males.

This can help the males protect the nest and protect the brooding females from bullying by other birds.

Despite these evolutionary traits that help the species survive, the population has declined sharply in the last 50 years.

Evidence suggests that climate change is having a negative impact on their breeding in the Antipodes Islands, making their egg selection habits detrimental to their survival.

A greater number of storms and mudslides in recent decades have wiped out parts of colonies and killed nesting penguins.

Rising sea temperatures have already caused the population of eastern rockhopper penguins to crash, and they are also likely to affect the upright penguin’s ability to reproduce and eat.

The researchers warned that without more research into its population dynamics, the species will continue to decline until it is threatened with extinction.

They suggested that conservation marketing—raising public awareness and encouraging more research—could help conservation efforts.

Professor Davis said: ‘This study highlights the paradox that such an exciting and endangered penguin species should be so little known nowadays that the best data we have comes from nearly a quarter of a century ago.

‘When three of us went to the Antipodes Islands in 1998 to research the upright penguin, it was by far the least studied penguin species.

‘Unfortunately, the situation remains unchanged: the very few studies that have been carried out since then have mainly involved counting only the numbers of upright penguins that breed on the Bounty and Antipodes islands south-east of New Zealand.

“These studies have documented further drastic declines in the population of erig-crested penguins in the Antipodes Islands from those we had observed in 1998.”

The researchers concluded: ‘Remaining an enigma will not change the situation for upright penguins.

‘Research priorities increasingly determine the prospects for survival of many species around the world.

“Although not typically considered part of the scientific conservation toolbox, conservation marketing can be used to influence the outcome of a troubled species like the upright penguin.

‘Without prioritizing the conservation market for upright penguins, we are likely to be limited, as here, to describing continued decline in the species and essentially producing an obituary for nature.’