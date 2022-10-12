Endangered fruit-eating animals play an outsized role in a tropical forest—losing them could have dire consequences

A view of the Atlantic Forest in the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Credit: Adriano Gambarini/The Nature Conservancy



A new study by researchers at the University of Washington shows that the loss of a certain group of endangered animals — those that eat fruit and help spread the seeds of trees and other plants — could seriously disrupt the seed dispersal networks in the Atlantic Forest, an increasingly smaller becoming patch of tropical forest and a critical biodiversity hotspot on the coast of Brazil.

The findings, published Oct. 12 in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, indicate that a large number of plant species in today’s Atlantic Forest depend on endangered frugivores — the scientific term for animals that primarily eat fruit — to disperse their seeds throughout the forest. As a result, the loss of those endangered frugivores would leave a large number of plants without an effective means to proliferate and regenerate, endangering these plants, reducing diversity in the Atlantic Forest and crippling critical parts of this ecosystem. .

“Tropical forests contain this incredible diversity of trees,” said lead author Therese Lamperty, a UW postdoctoral researcher in biology. “One of the key processes that forests use to maintain this diversity is dispersal. If you’re not dispersed, you’re in a crowd of trees just like you — all competing for resources. And there’s already a lot of plant enemies in it. area or that are easy to recruit, such as pests or plant diseases. Your chance of survival is greater if you are taken from your mother tree to an area without trees like you.”

Located east of the Amazon rainforests, the Atlantic Forest once encompassed an area twice the size of Texas. About 85% of it has been lost over the centuries due to deforestation, industrial development and urbanization in eastern Brazil, according to The Conservation of Nature. The forest is home to a variety of fruit eaters, from primates to birds, who disperse seeds by regurgitating or excreting them. The seeds of some plant species may not even germinate until they pass through a frugivore’s gastrointestinal tract.

Lamperty and senior author Berry Brosi, an associate professor of biology at the UW, analyzed a dataset published in 2017 incorporating data on the diet and distribution of fruit-eating vertebrates in the Atlantic Forest. The data, compiled from 166 studies spanning more than half a century, allowed Lamperty and Brosi to paint a comprehensive picture of the interactions between hundreds of frugivorous species — 331 in total — and 788 tree species.

“For reference, the entire state of Washington only has 25 native tree species,” Lamperty said.

Lamperty and Brosi deduced how important those frugivorous species are to the forest by modeling how many tree species would remain without seed dispersal partners if certain frugivores went extinct. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, only 14% of the frugivorous species they analyzed are endangered, but if lost, about 28% of the plant species they analyzed were left without a means of dispersing seeds. Losing endangered frugivores led to a worse outcome than losing even “common” frugivores, which eat fruits and nuts of various species and were previously believed to be the main group of frugivores for seed dispersal networks.

“Many fruit eaters are generalists. But in the Atlantic Forest, many plants appear to be specialists,” says Brosi. “The size and toughness of their fruit and their distribution in the forest can really limit which animals can fulfill this important role for them.”

Nearly 55% of the specialized plant species in the dataset relied solely on endangered frugivores to propagate their seeds.

Losing a species — like an endangered frugivore — is bad enough. But this study reminds us that what looks like one loss has numerous “secondary effects,” Lamperty said. Researchers don’t always know about these effects until there are in-depth studies that take years and include many species linked by various interactions, like this one. Nor can that keep the public informed about the long-term consequences of the loss of endangered species.

“It reminds us that we need to try to better understand the ecological roles and interactions we lose when endangered animals disappear — not just these seed dispersal networks, but other roles as well,” Lamperty said. “Endangered animals have evolved along with many species in these ecosystems, and I’m not sure we know enough about the role they play in the health and well-being of places like the Atlantic Forest.”

“It’s an alarming finding and a sign that we need to pay more attention to these species interactions when considering conservation and land protection,” Brosi said.

More information:

Therese Lamperty et al, Loss of endangered fruit eaters from seed dispersal networks causes severe disruption of mutualism, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2022). Therese Lamperty et al, Loss of endangered fruit eaters from seed dispersal networks causes severe disruption of mutualism,(2022). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.0887

Provided by the University of Washington

