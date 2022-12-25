Endangered Cuban Crocodile Fatally ‘SHOCKED’ at DC National Zoo

An endangered Cuban crocodile has been fatally electrocuted at the National Zoo in DC after the aggressive beast attacked an electrical outlet just a few feet above the ground in its enclosure.

The 10-year-old crocodile, which was born in 2012, was a long-term resident of the Smithsonian’s National Zoological and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) and was part of its breeding program for the species.

The bizarre experience occurred earlier this month when a Reptile Discovery center staff member discovered the deceased crocodile lying in its enclosure.

Staff members concluded that the alligator was attracted to a replacement outlet and attacked electrical infrastructure in the habitat, zoo officials said.

A pathology report is underway to confirm the predator’s cause of death, zoo officials said.

The new exit was higher, approximately 4.5 feet off the ground, than the original exit. The crocodile apparently ripped electrical equipment from the wall and bit into several pieces without realizing that he was chewing on an electrical current that passed through his body and caused an electrical shock that resulted in his death.

Zoo officials said zoo staff conduct inspections multiple times a day. The last habitat inspection was conducted on December 16 at the close.

Authorities said no areas of concern were reported and the electrical circuitry was intact.

The crocodile had been living in this habitat without incident for several years. And the exhibit passed an accreditation inspection by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2018.

The zoo said it will continue its investigation of the incident and will immediately install redundant electrical switches throughout the building to prevent a repeat of the incident.

They also said they have no plans to put an animal in the enclosure for the foreseeable future.

There are approximately 3,000 purebred Cuban crocodiles in the wild. The Cuban crocodile considered “critically endangered” by experts is found only in a limited range in Cuba, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

