End of VAT-free shopping ‘brings visitors to Paris and Milan’, says Kurt Geiger boss

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s so-called tourist tax is driving shoppers to Paris and Milan, leaving Britain at a disadvantage, according to Kurt Geiger’s boss.

Neil Clifford said he was “immensely disappointed” when the UK gave up VAT-free shopping for international tourists.

The 55-year-old, who has run the British fashion house for 19 years, said post-Brexit Britain should be “open to the world”.

But as the only Western country to charge foreign buyers VAT on their purchases, we are scaring away visitors.

And alarmingly, Clifford said British shoppers are now visiting European countries to take advantage of the tax break, putting more pressure on shops, pubs, bars and restaurants in the UK.

Overseas tourists were allowed to claim 20 per cent VAT on their UK purchases until January 2021, when then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak removed the tax break.

Kwasi Kwarteng took steps to reintroduce the incentive in his September ‘mini-budget’.

Hunt quickly reversed the plan, claiming the decision would save the government £2 billion a year.

But critics said Hunt’s U-turn was a “hammer blow” to tourism and main streets, and would cost more in lost tax revenue elsewhere.

Research by leading forecaster Oxford Economics found that Hunt would raise an additional £350m a year in tax revenue by reinstating the measure.

A separate analysis shown to the Government showed that the tax could mean the loss of up to 138,000 UK jobs.

Clifford told the Daily Mail: “Firstly I was immensely disappointed that it was VAT free. It was a bad decision.

“The fact that it is cheaper for a British consumer to go to Paris to buy a Louis Vuitton bag is disappointing.

“We’re such a brilliant country to visit, but hopefully we’re on a level playing field when it comes to retail pricing, and the disappointing thing is that we’re not.”