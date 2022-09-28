Encouraging girls to roleplay as successful female scientists could help close the gender gap in STEM

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Make-believe usually has no place in lab settings, but research just published in psychological science suggests that girls can persist longer in scientific activities if they pretend to be successful female scientists. According to Reut Shachnai (Yale University), Tamar Kushnir (Duke University), this kind of game-based intervention could help close the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) by increasing girls’ early involvement in science. . , and Lin Bian (the University of Chicago).

“Kids start thinking at age 6 that boys are smarter and better at science than girls,” Bian said. These gender stereotypes lead girls away from scientific activities and contribute to gender gaps in STEM. “Our work has focused on promoting girls’ involvement in science to address inequalities.”

Shachnai, Kushnir, and Bian explored the value of using pretend play to embody a role model through a survey of 240 4- to 7-year-old American children. Each child was assigned to one of three conditions. In the baseline group, children simply played a science game with a researcher by predicting whether an object would sink or float if placed in water. In the exposure group, children learned about a gender-matched scientist they probably had never heard of—Marie Curie for girls and Isaac Newton for boys—before completing the activity, while children in the role-play group were asked to play the game as the scientist role model. To increase their immersion, the researchers referred to children in the role-playing condition as Dr. Mary or Dr. Isaac instead of their real name.

After each round of play, the children chose whether they wanted to play again or do something else. Boys were highly motivated in all conditions, completing an average of 14 rounds of play without any intervention. In contrast, girls in the baseline condition only completed five rounds of the game when playing as themselves. This increased to an average of nine rounds after hearing about a female scientist role model and to 12 rounds when pretending to be that scientist.

“Our study is the first to show that pretending to be a female role model, rather than just hearing about her, can help close early-emerging STEM gender gaps,” explained Bian and Shachnai.

Pretend play can help increase girls’ persistence in scientific activities by psychologically distancing them from negative gender stereotypes about their STEM skills, Shachnai suggested. Bian added that emphasizing someone as a role model can backfire if children perceive the role model as very different, making their success seem even more unattainable. However, the role model strategy may have been effective in this case, as most of the girls knew nothing about Marie Curie’s appearance or background, allowing them to fully embody the role.

“Our findings suggest we may want to go a step further,” Shachnai said. “Instead of just hearing about role models, children can benefit from actively performing the kinds of actions they see role models perform. In other words, taking a few steps in the role model’s shoes, rather than just walking her. to observe.”

This can be done by offering pretend play activities with role models in early educational settings such as museums and schools, she said.

Future work could help clarify the mechanisms by which pretend play increases persistence, Shachnai continued. Since most of the children in this study were white, it will also be important to examine whether pretend play is equally effective for children of color, Bian said, and whether children can benefit from pretending to be role models whose gender or race is different. than theirs.

