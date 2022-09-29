EMTs spent ‘frantic’ 45 minutes trying to save Coolio after he was found unresponsive

Paramedics desperately tried to revive rapper Coolio for 45 minutes after his body was found in a downtown Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

But their attempts were ultimately unsuccessful, and the 59-year-old Gangsta’s Paradise rapper was pronounced dead shortly after. Devastated fans have since highlighted the singer’s lifelong asthma as a possible cause of death.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was regularly seen inhaling an inhaler at concerts, although his longtime friend and manager Jarez claims he died of a heart attack.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by a medical examiner.

On the day of his death, Coolio had reportedly gone to the bathroom at a friend’s house, but did not come out for a long time.

That prompted the friend to investigate. Coolio was lying unconscious on the bathroom floor when he was found.

The friend called emergency services and EMTs responded quickly but found no signs of life.

Coolio had come to Los Angeles from Las Vegas, where he lives, to correct a problem with his passport. The rapper had shows scheduled in Germany this weekend, so he needed the proper paperwork.

Coolio’s manager, Jarez, said he was preparing to join the rapper when he got a call about the bathroom collapse. The manager later said he was told Coolio died of a heart attack, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Police discovered no drugs or drug paraphernalia in the bathroom.

Coolio suffered from asthma for most of his life.

In 2016, Coolio struggled to get through an impromptu performance at Hilly Country Barbecue Market in Brooklyn.

The rapper appeared to be struggling with his conditions before a helpful fan provided him with an inhaler.

In a 2002 interview with USA Today, Coolio discussed some previous serious asthma episodes that could have spelled the end for him.

“I had to realize that I had a chronic disease that needs to be treated for as long as it takes,” he said.

Coolio, whose given name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is survived by his ex-wife, Josefa Salinas, and their four children. Coolio was also the father of between two and six additional children.

Michelle Pfeiffer headlined tributes to the rapper on Wednesday. He was best known for his song Gangsta’s Paradise, which was the cornerstone of the soundtrack to his 1995 film Dangerous Minds.

‘I remember he was nothing but friendly. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to your family. Rest in power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.’

In May, Pfeiffer reminisced about sharing a picture taken in 1995 when the two worked on the Gangsta’s Paradise music video.

Members of the music industry presented their own tributes to their colleague.

Snoop Dogg referenced the world-famous track in his own post, writing: ‘Gangsta heaven. RIP.’

He also shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, posing on the set of the music video for their collaborative track Gangsta Walk, released in 2006.

Questlove shared a black and white photo of the rapper on Instagram and wrote, “Ride easy bro.”

New York rapper Flava Flav mourned the loss of Coolio, writing, “Coolio was the Flav flavor of the West Coast… He loved telling everyone that.”

We were supposed to perform together this Tuesday. RIP my friend. Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise, my friend.

Prior to his passing, Coolio had been in the midst of a sold-out tour with ’90s stars Vanilla Ice and Young MC at the time of his tragic passing.